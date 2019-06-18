Here’s the complete list of vendors for Market Days 2019

The following businesses and organizations will be represented at Market Days this weekend:

9Round

AAA Northern New England

AARP Community Programs

ABC Energy Savings

Alicat Jewels

American Frozen Foods

Ancient Fire Henna / Mrs. Dee’s Facepainting

Annie’s Oriental Imports

Arnie’s Homemade Ice Creams

Awesome Stuff

Bangor Savings Bank*

Bank of New Hampshire

Bath Fitter

Betty Mitchell Psychic Shop

Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA)

Binnie Media*

Blue Harbor Senior Living

Blue Seal Bow Store

Body Logic

Bona Fide Green Goods

Budget Blinds

Café Mustard Seed

Capital City Charter School

Capitol Center for the Arts / Bank of NH Stage

Carenet Pregnancy Center

Carolyn’s Creamee

CB Wireless

Celeste Oliva

Charter Trust

Chatterwalls

Chayak Crafts

Checkmate Pizza

Christ Church

Christ the King Church

Clear Choice Home Improvement

Concord Antiques Market (Friday and Saturday only)

Concord Arts Market*

Concord City Democrats

Concord Energy & Environmental Committee

Concord Family Vision

Concord Handmade

Concord Hospital

Concord Republican Committee

Concord Robotics Team Tidal Force 1721

Convenient MD*

Crossroads Chiropractic

Dan O’Brien Kia*

Dawn Drew, Psychic Medium / Spirit Walk Energy Healing

Dr. Jennifer Toy’s Office

Dudley’s Fried Dough

Dunkin’ Donuts (Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. only)*

Dylan’s Fabulous Snappy Purses

Earth Made

Eastern Bank*

Equality Health Center

Evo Rock & Fitness

Fabulous Looks Boutique

Facepaint by Jessie

Fellowship Housing Opportunities

Fidget Phoenix

Forever Boards

Friends of the Concord Police K-9 – (Thursday only)

Friends of the Merrimack Greenway Trails

Fun Hair Bun

Gary S. Dillon Marine Corps League

Gelinas Food Concessions

Generations Dental

Gina’s Greek Foods

Gondwana & Divine Clothing Co.

Granite State Candy Shoppe

Grappone Automotive Group*

Gunstock Mountain

Handmade Creations

Heebee Geebs

Heritage Harley Davidson

Hills Home Market

Hilltop Consignment Gallery

Historic Concord Coach

Hobbys with a Twist

Holiday Inn Downtown

Holly’s Fried Dough

House of India

I Love Boston Sports

Immaculate Heart of Mary

In a Pinch Café

Independent Service Network

Joe King’s Shoe Shop

JW.Org

Kona Ice

La Medina

Leaffilter North

Lincoln Financial

Little Acre Gourmet Foods

Live Juice

LulaRoe by Sherri

Mainely Local

Manchester Transit Authority*

Maple Ridge Sugar House

Marshall’s Magnetic Jewelry

Matilda Jane Clothing

Merrimack County Savings Bank*

Mobile Dealin’

MyPillow

Native Crafts

Nectar of the Vine

New England Healing & Freedom Center

New England Hearing Solutions

New Hampshire Federal Credit Union

New Hampshire Motor Speedway*

New Hampshire Peace Action

NH Air National Guard

NH Liquor Commission Summer Fun Tour (Thursday and Friday only)*

NHTI, Concord’s Community College

No Labels – Problem Solvers of New Hampshire

Nutmeg Concessions

Orange Leaf

Owens Corning

Pawtopia Pet Grooming Salon & Boutique

Payson Center for Cancer Care

Phily’s Good Eats

Pitchfork Records

Planned Parenthood

Puppy Love Hot Dogs

Red River Theatres*

Renewal by Andersen

Rescom Interiors

Revelstoke Coffee

Rollin’ In the Dough

Runas Crafts

Runner’s Alley*

Ryan Cloutier Illustrations

Sacco Eyecare*

Sandi’s Concessions

Save the Children Action Network

Seacoast United

Seams to Fit / Kalista’s Kloset

Shoalin Studio

Sierra Club

Simply Birkenstock

Simply Cannoli

Sister of Anarchy Ice Cream

Soldier Solutions

Stitchery by Stacey

Tea Garden

The Artist’s View

The Barley House

The Bead Sting

The Beech Hill School

The Cannoli Stop at the Candy Shop

The Concord Monitor and Concord Insider*

The Forgotten Initiative

The Hotel Concord*

The Movement Box Dance Studio

The Pampered Chef

The River Radio (Thursday only)*

The Smoothie Bus

The Vision Shoppe

Things are Cooking

Title Boxing

US Cellular

VCA Caves

Vibes Gourmet Burgers

Viking House

Village Idiotz*

Vinnie’s Pizzaria

WFTN

WJD Enterprises

Woods Maple Syrup

World of Wool

Yankee Farmer’s Market

Zonta Club

*Event sponsors

