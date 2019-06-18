Here’s the complete list of vendors for Market Days 2019

The following businesses and organizations will be represented at Market Days this weekend:
9Round
AAA Northern New England
AARP Community Programs
ABC Energy Savings
Alicat Jewels
American Frozen Foods
Ancient Fire Henna / Mrs. Dee’s Facepainting
Annie’s Oriental Imports
Arnie’s Homemade Ice Creams
Awesome Stuff
Bangor Savings Bank*
Bank of New Hampshire
Bath Fitter
Betty Mitchell Psychic Shop
Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA)
Binnie Media*
Blue Harbor Senior Living
Blue Seal Bow Store
Body Logic
Bona Fide Green Goods
Budget Blinds
Café Mustard Seed
Capital City Charter School
Capitol Center for the Arts / Bank of NH Stage
Carenet Pregnancy Center
Carolyn’s Creamee
CB Wireless
Celeste Oliva
Charter Trust
Chatterwalls
Chayak Crafts
Checkmate Pizza
Christ Church
Christ the King Church
Clear Choice Home Improvement
Concord Antiques Market (Friday and Saturday only)
Concord Arts Market*
Concord City Democrats
Concord Energy & Environmental Committee
Concord Family Vision
Concord Handmade
Concord Hospital
Concord Republican Committee
Concord Robotics Team Tidal Force 1721
Convenient MD*
Crossroads Chiropractic
Dan O’Brien Kia*
Dawn Drew, Psychic Medium / Spirit Walk Energy Healing
Dr. Jennifer Toy’s Office
Dudley’s Fried Dough
Dunkin’ Donuts (Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. only)*
Dylan’s Fabulous Snappy Purses
Earth Made
Eastern Bank*
Equality Health Center
Evo Rock & Fitness
Fabulous Looks Boutique
Facepaint by Jessie
Fellowship Housing Opportunities
Fidget Phoenix
Forever Boards
Friends of the Concord Police K-9 – (Thursday only)
Friends of the Merrimack Greenway Trails
Fun Hair Bun
Gary S. Dillon Marine Corps League
Gelinas Food Concessions
Generations Dental
Gina’s Greek Foods
Gondwana & Divine Clothing Co.
Granite State Candy Shoppe
Grappone Automotive Group*
Gunstock Mountain
Handmade Creations
Heebee Geebs
Heritage Harley Davidson
Hills Home Market
Hilltop Consignment Gallery
Historic Concord Coach
Hobbys with a Twist
Holiday Inn Downtown
Holly’s Fried Dough
House of India
I Love Boston Sports
Immaculate Heart of Mary
In a Pinch Café
Independent Service Network
Joe King’s Shoe Shop
JW.Org
Kona Ice
La Medina
Leaffilter North
Lincoln Financial
Little Acre Gourmet Foods
Live Juice
LulaRoe by Sherri
Mainely Local
Manchester Transit Authority*
Maple Ridge Sugar House
Marshall’s Magnetic Jewelry
Matilda Jane Clothing
Merrimack County Savings Bank*
Mobile Dealin’
MyPillow
Native Crafts
Nectar of the Vine
New England Healing & Freedom Center
New England Hearing Solutions
New Hampshire Federal Credit Union
New Hampshire Motor Speedway*
New Hampshire Peace Action
NH Air National Guard
NH Liquor Commission Summer Fun Tour (Thursday and Friday only)*
NHTI, Concord’s Community College
No Labels – Problem Solvers of New Hampshire
Nutmeg Concessions
Orange Leaf
Owens Corning
Pawtopia Pet Grooming Salon & Boutique
Payson Center for Cancer Care
Phily’s Good Eats
Pitchfork Records
Planned Parenthood
Puppy Love Hot Dogs
Red River Theatres*
Renewal by Andersen
Rescom Interiors
Revelstoke Coffee
Rollin’ In the Dough
Runas Crafts
Runner’s Alley*
Ryan Cloutier Illustrations
Sacco Eyecare*
Sandi’s Concessions
Save the Children Action Network
Seacoast United
Seams to Fit / Kalista’s Kloset
Shoalin Studio
Sierra Club
Simply Birkenstock
Simply Cannoli
Sister of Anarchy Ice Cream
Soldier Solutions
Stitchery by Stacey
Tea Garden
The Artist’s View
The Barley House
The Bead Sting
The Beech Hill School
The Cannoli Stop at the Candy Shop
The Concord Monitor and Concord Insider*
The Forgotten Initiative
The Hotel Concord*
The Movement Box Dance Studio
The Pampered Chef
The River Radio (Thursday only)*
The Smoothie Bus
The Vision Shoppe
Things are Cooking
Title Boxing
US Cellular
VCA Caves
Vibes Gourmet Burgers
Viking House
Village Idiotz*
Vinnie’s Pizzaria
WFTN
WJD Enterprises
Woods Maple Syrup
World of Wool
Yankee Farmer’s Market
Zonta Club
*Event sponsors