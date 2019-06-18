Check out three new sculptures in downtown Concord

Windwave, by Blaze Konefal. JON BODELL / Insider staff Harlequin, by David Skora. JON BODELL / Insider staff Tennis Player, by Judith Peck. JON BODELL / Insider staff

There are three new pieces of art downtown for your viewing pleasure. The city is keeping true to its commitment to the arts, and the three new pieces were installed over the past few weeks. Head downtown and check them out!

Related Posts