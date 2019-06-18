Bulletin Board: Free ice cream, free concerts, free everything

Capital Area Memory Cafe

The Capital Area Memory Café for memory-impaired individuals and their family members will meet Wednesday, June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway. The Memory Café is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. This month is our “Responding to Behaviors.”

Enjoy an opportunity to socialize and build relationships with others who have memory impairment. Family members can speak with healthcare professionals and learn more about resources while their loved ones are engaged in meaningful and supervised activity in a relaxed home-like environment.

The Capital Area Memory Café is a collaboration of Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord, and Granite Ledges of Concord. Underwriting is generously provided by Merrimack County Savings Bank.

Cafes are free and no registration is required. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 230-5673 or email Jennifer.Brechtel@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Free screening of ‘Babi Yar’

The Soviet Union once wanted to erase the memory of one of the biggest Nazi massacres of World War II. Two of Russia’s most famous artists stood in the government’s way.

On Sunday, June 23, at 3:30 p.m. at Red River Theatres, the documentary Babi Yar tells their story. The screening, part of the New Hampshire Jewish Film Festival, is free to the public and tickets can be reserved at brownpapertickets.com.

Darren Garnick

Free concerts at United Church

United Church of Penacook is hosting a series of three concerts the last week of June. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, features mezzo soprano Kindra Scharich and pianist Jeffrey LaDeur. Baritone Jean Bernard Cerin and pianist Veena K. Kulkarni will perform Wednesday, June 26. With Indian-Filipino-American and Haitian backgrounds, Veena and Jean Bernard synthesize a broad cultural heritage with their Western classical training to explore music from all around the globe. The Ironwood Quartet performs on Thursday, June 27. Ironwood Quartet is one of Canada’s premiere chamber music ensembles with musical interests ranging from Beethoven and Ravel to Phillip Glass, Ukrainian and American folk music. These concerts are free and open to the public. Directions to United Church, links to performers’ websites and additional information about these concerts are available at ucpnh.org. These performers will be in residence at Avaloch Farm Music Institute in Boscawen this June.

Lynne Raleigh

Penacook Village Association meets

The Penacook Village Association Annual Meeting will be held Tuesday, June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley High School Library. Special guest will be Matt Walsh of city staff who will discuss and answer your questions on TIF (Tax Increment Finance) Districts and provide updates on other ongoing projects. Refreshments will be available.

Christine Miller

Free ice cream for AARP members

AARP New Hampshire will be at three local ice cream shops in June in Manchester, Concord and North Hampton. AARP members and one guest will enjoy a free, small ice cream on us! Members will also get to meet and mingle with AARP staff, volunteers and other members at these fun, free Ice Cream Nights!

The Concord event will be held June 26 at Arnie’s Place from 5 to 7 p.m. Save time and skip the line by registering at aarp.cvent.com/IceCream2019.

Jamie Bulen

VNA offers Walk-in Wednesday

Concord Regional VNA offers Walk-In Wednesday on Wednesday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to noon at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Resource Center, 26 Commercial St. Walk-In Wednesday is held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the same time.

Walk-In Wednesday is an opportunity to get your questions answered. A Concord Regional VNA team member is available to meet with people individually regarding their specific concerns. Whether it is in-home support, caregiver resources, community health services or questions regarding advance directives, we are here to help.

This free program is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815 or visit crvna.org.

Andy Morse

‘Mindful Improv’ showcase in Bow

Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, will host a hands-on, audience-friendly, interactive “Mindful Improv” Showcase on Saturday, June 29 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Be part of the audience and enjoy an evening of amusing, surprising and thought-provoking improvisational entertainment with facilitators Jim Readey and Tyler Paterson.

Learn more about this sometimes silly, sometimes profound, but always liberating and enlivening opportunity called improv … and we want to make it easy for you to try!

You’ll have a chance to see improv up close, and enjoy some laughs from your seat. Plus, you can jump on stage with us for a game or two (or three or nine, or as much as you want!) – it’ll be entirely up to you! Relaxed and informal, there will be time for your questions and discussion! For further info, contact Jim at YogaPhile@yahoo.com Cost: Free! Donations appreciatively received.

Joan Day

Related Posts