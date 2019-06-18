Bring the kids to Family Fun Day at Keach Park

Kids play at Keach Park during Family Fun Day 2018 last summer. Courtesy of Tammy Boucher

On the off chance that Market Days just isn’t enough family fun for you, mark your calendars for Tuesday, June 25, when Family Fun Day takes over Keach Park on the Heights.

While you may be familiar with some longstanding events at Keach Park such as the Easter Egg Hunt and Heights Old Home Day, Family Fun Day is relatively new – this will be the third year of the celebration at Keach Park. This event is simply about having some good, clean, family fun on a (hopefully) beautiful June day.

Family Fun Day is the brainchild of Concord Connection, a group of various agencies that come together regularly to talk about the needs of the families served by those agencies. The group has a wide range of agencies involved, including Concord School District, Well Sense, Dartmouth-Hitchcock and more.

“So out of that, we developed this day we put together for free for families in the Concord area,” said Tammy Boucher with Waypoint (formerly Child and Family Services), one of the agencies involved with Concord Connection and this Family Fun Day.

Each year has a different theme, and this year’s theme is family games and having family fun. In line with that theme, there will be a raffle during the party in which attendees will have the chance to win some board games to play at home.

Apart from that, there will be all kinds of fun activities for kids to enjoy throughout the day, including Touch-a-Truck with the Concord Fire Department, bag toss, soccer nets, free face painting, storytelling, singing, yoga and more. There will also be a light lunch provided.

While the kids are running around having a blast, parents can stop by any of the vendor tents, where representatives from the various agencies within Concord Connection will be available to answer questions, hand out informational packets and just explain what they do. The main purpose, though, is just to get people together to have a good time.

Family Fun Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Tuesday, June 18, at Keach Park (behind Wendy’s on Loudon Road). It is a free event, and all are welcome.

