‘Water Connections’ author Jim Rousmaniere to visit Gibson’s Bookstore on Thursday

Author Jim Rousmaniere will visit Gibson’s Bookstore on Thursday at 6 p.m. to present his new book, Water Connections: What Fresh Water Means to Us, What We Mean to Water, focusing on how bodies of water have been affected by changes in technology, economic values, new forms of pollution, new ideas about nature and the occasionally unintended consequences of human action. It highlights the direct connection between people and water with stories from and about conservationists, artists, government officials, fisherman, scientists and more.

Over the years Americans have changed what they do in and around water. They no longer send raw sewage into rivers. They no longer fill in swamps to make space for farmland or shopping centers. They no longer build huge power dams. They don’t flush unused medicines down the toilet anymore. So, we’re capable of change, but are we up for more change at a time when chemicals we know little about are getting into public waters, and when harder rains from climate change are doing real flood damage and when water shortages have become more common?

About the author: Journalist and historian Jim Rousmaniere of Roxbury is the former editor and president of the Keene Sentinel.

Gibson's Bookstore

