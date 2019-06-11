City Manager’s Newsletter: Free sunscreen, construction project updates and more

Work on the School Street garage will continue for the next month or two. Courtesy of City of Concord

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. Here are some of the highlights:

Stakeholder meeting on energy

More than 30 stakeholders from organizations, businesses and communities across the city will gather for a third and final meeting on Tuesday, June 11, to provide feedback on Concord’s 100% Renewable Energy Strategic Plan.

The 3rd Stakeholder Committee meeting will feature a short introduction and presentation by members of the Concord Energy and Environment Advisory Committee on the progress made thus far and the changes made to the Strategic Plan since the last stakeholder meeting in March. This will be followed by a large group discussion where stakeholders can give direct feedback.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 11, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, 37 Green St., and is open to the public.

New Skate House to open Friday

The White Park Skate House project is nearly completed. Punch-list items are being wrapped up and a Certificate of Occupancy is imminent. A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday. All are welcome to attend.

Sewalls Falls trail hike

Join the Concord Trails Committee on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a group hike at Sewalls Falls. Meet Rob, your guide, at the Sewalls Falls Recreation Area trailhead on Sewalls Falls Road. The trail is an easy 2 to 3 miles – plan for 1.5 to 2 hours. The hike will go on even in light precipitation. Don’t forget to bring your bug spray, water and a snack.

For questions, contact Beth Fenstermacher at 225-8515 or bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

Free sunscreen this summer

Free sunscreen will be available to the Concord community at various locations this summer. The Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care and Concord Hospital Trust purchased several sunscreen dispensers thanks to generous support from the Rotary Club of Concord. More information coming soon!

School Street garage update

Work continues at the site. On or about Monday, June 10, approximately half of the public metered parking on the fifth floor of the garage will be closed for concrete repairs and installation of new waterproofing membrane. The closure will affect approximately 50 spaces and will last for approximately 30 to 45 days. No elevator access will be available on the fifth floor during this period. In related news, work on the foundation for the new south stair also continues. Rebar for the foundation walls is currently being formed. Steel erection for the new tower is scheduled for mid-July.

Neighborhood street paving

The Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. Continental Paving reclaimed and base paved Pleasant Street from Minot Street to Rum Hill Road last week. This week they will be resetting curb. The same traffic pattern as last week will be in place where westbound traffic on Pleasant Street will not be interrupted. Eastbound traffic will be detoured up Rum Hill Road to School Street to Minot Street during this phase of the construction.

This work is expected to last through mid to late July. The city has asked Concord Hospital to ask their employees to use Langley Parkway instead of Pleasant Street during construction. They have replaced existing sidewalks and base paved them, started loaming and seeding, and have reset manholes and catch basins on Hillside Road, Minot Street, Woodman Street (Minot Street to North Fruit Street), Westbourne Road from School Street to the dead end and School Street (Westbourne Road to Rum Hill Road). They will continue doing driveway tie-ins this week. Finish paving of these streets will be later in the summer.

Sidewalk, curb and finish paving for Westbourne Road (between School and Warren streets) and Pleasant Street from Warren Street to Minot Street as well as the finish paving of Woodman Street behind the high school is still scheduled for completion when school is dismissed later in June. Work is weather permitting. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Upcoming community events

The Concord Arts Market opened for the summer June 1 in Bicentennial Square. The market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through September.

Nevers’ Band kicks off the summer concert series on Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. in Eagle Square (rain location is South Congregational Church). Their diverse repertoire includes popular numbers, patriotic music, classic orchestral transcriptions, music from motion pictures and more! At any given concert you may hear anything from the “1812 Overture” to the music of the Beatles.

Kick off your summer at Intown Concord’s 45th Annual Market Days Festival held in downtown Concord on June 20-22.

