On Display: Last chance to see photographer Bill Whitman’s work at Kimball Jenkins

A photo exhibit of works by local photographer Bill Whitman is on display at the Kimball Jenkins mansion until June 10. Courtesy of Kimball Jenkins

A photo exhibit featuring the work of local photographer Bill Whitman is on display at the Kimball Jenkins mansion until Monday (June 10). Whitman likes to seek out the strange and interesting, and he has a unique perspective, which is evident in his photos. Make sure you get to Kimball Jenkins this week before the show is gone. Up next will be the Spring Student Exhibition, which opens June 13 with an artists reception at 5 p.m.

