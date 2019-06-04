City Manager’s Newsletter: Ward 4 special election, roller skating at Everett Arena and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. Here are some of the highlights:

Special election

A special election to fill a vacant city council seat in Ward 4 will be held Tuesday, June 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The candidates are John Cook, Edith Chiasson and Meredith A. Hatfield.

Should you have any questions about the upcoming election, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov. The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Roller skating at Everett Arena

Starting Thursday at the Douglas N. Everett Arena in Concord, roller skating will be returning for its fourth summer. New hours this year include adult skating (ages 18 and up) on Thursdays from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and public skating on Fridays and Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is only $5 and skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the Pro Skate Shop.

Opening night on Thursday for adult skating will feature an ‘80s theme – so bust out your acid washed jeans, neon, leg warmers and big hair – and roll on back to the ‘80s with classic jams by Cyndi Lauper, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson, Madonna and more!

Roller skating will continue through July 28. There will be no skating on July 4 due to the Independence Day holiday.

Visit concordnh.gov/rollerskating for more information. Find a list of all upcoming Everett Arena events at http://www.concordnh.gov/arenaevents.

Upcoming utility/road work

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Chesley Street (full length)

Green Street (Capitol Street to Greenwood Avenue)

Perry Avenue (Washington Street to Centre Street)

School Street (Green Street intersection)

Wall Street (full length)

Washington Street (North State Street to Perry Avenue)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

The State of New Hampshire will be installing new steam lines on Green Street and Park Street until November. Work for this week includes the following:

Green Street (between School and Park streets). The sidewalk and parking on the east side of the street will be closed during the construction period. Northbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone on a 24-hour basis. Southbound traffic and parking on the west side of the road will be maintained.

School Street Garage update

The initial concrete pour for the new south stair tower (aka Warren Street stair) at the School Street parking garage occurred last week. Several additional pours will be needed over the next month or so to complete the foundation. This foundation is unusually complex due to proximity of an underground electrical vault, as well as electrical conduits passing through the new foundation. Steel erection for the new tower is tentatively scheduled for mid-July.

Concord Reads recommendations

Concord Public Library and its Concord Reads community partners are already planning for Concord Reads 2020! Concord Reads is for the Concord community, so we want to hear from you – if you would like to recommend a book for Concord Reads 2020, please submit a recommendation form online or in person at Concord Public Library and its branches, Gibson’s Bookstore, or the NHTI Library. More info about Concord Reads and the book selection process can be found at concordpubliclibrary.net/concordreads.

Neighborhood street paving

Continental Paving will start work on Pleasant Street from Minot Street to Rum Hill Road on Monday, June 3. Westbound traffic on Pleasant Street will not be interrupted. Eastbound traffic will be detoured up Rum Hill Road to School Street to Minot Street during this phase of the construction. This work is expected to last through mid to late July. The city has asked Concord Hospital to have their employees use Langley Parkway instead of Pleasant Street during construction.

They have replaced existing sidewalks and base paved them, started loaming and seeding, and have reset manholes and catch basins on Hillside Road, Minot Street, Woodman Street (Minot Street to North Fruit Street), Westbourne Road from School Street to the dead end and School Street (Westbourne Road to Rum Hill Road). Finish paving of these streets will be later in the summer. Sidewalk, curb and finish paving for Westbourne Road (between School and Warren streets) is still scheduled for completion when school is dismissed in June. Work is weather permitting.

During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Upcoming community events

Concord Arts Market: The Concord Arts Market opens for the summer on June 1 in Bicentennial Square. The market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through September.

State House Bicentennial: A weeklong Bicentennial Celebration of the New Hampshire State House will take place from June 2-8. More information and a schedule of events is available at nhstatehouse200.com/.

Girls on the Run: The Girls on the Run Concord 5K is on Saturday, June 8 at Memorial Field. More information: girlsontherunnh.org/5k-detail-concord.

