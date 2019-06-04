Bulletin Board: PBS to join McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery center; Cog Railway comes to Concord

Newly bereaved discussion group

Concord Regional VNA is offering a Newly Bereaved Discussion Group on Tuesday, June 4 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St. Groups are held on the first Tuesday of each month.

This session provides grief education and support for those who have experienced the recent loss of a loved one. Registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828, or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

PBS to join Super Stellar Fridays

On Friday night, June 7 at 7 p.m., the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center and N.H. PBS offer a sneak peek at Chasing the Moon, the special new PBS series created to commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. The special showing will be followed by a discussion led by Dr. Andrew Jordan, lunar researcher at the University of New Hampshire. The all-inclusive admission cost for the program, panel discussion and exploration of the Discovery Center’s exhibits is $13.50 for adults, $12.50 for students and seniors, $8.50 for children and free for members. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Jeanne Gerulskis

Cog Railway engine comes to Concord

A Mount Washington Cog Railway’s engine, the first mountain-climbing cog railway engine in the world, will be attending the N.H. Made Street Market in Concord on Friday, June 7, in celebration of the State House bicentennial. The train will be located among the festivities on Capitol Street, along with the Cog Railway tent.

Jayme Simoes

Free concert at United Church

United Church of Penacook is hosting a concert featuring Trio Kisosen on June 12 at 7 p.m. The trio, including cellist, pianist and violinist, offers years of internationally recognized performances in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. They share an interest in exploring new music as well as standard trio repertoire, and a love of teaching students of all ages. The concert is free and open to the public. Directions to United Church and additional information about this concert are available at ucpnh.org. The trio will be in residence at Avaloch Farm Music Institute in Boscawen. Avaloch provides a unique opportunity for chamber music and jazz ensembles to have the time and space to work intensively on repertoire, prepare for recordings, concerts or competitions, or work with composers.

Lynne Raleigh

AARP offers Coffee & Conversations

Get the latest buzz on AARP activities and events happening in Greater Manchester, Greater Concord and the Seacoast at a new AARP community engagement program called Coffee & Conversation.

Join us at local coffee shops and meet up with friends, neighbors, AARP volunteers and other AARP members. Give us your ideas on future activities and events you’d like to see in your community, and get a free cup of coffee (for you and your guests). Registration is not required; just show your AARP membership card.

Concord’s Coffee & Conversation meeting will be held at The Crust & Crumb, 126 N. Main St., on June 12 from 8 to 11 a.m. To find out more about AARP events in New Hampshire, visit aarp.org/nh or facebook.com/aarpnh.

Jamie Bulen

Pollinator garden grand opening

Join the N.H. Audubon McLane Center on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a celebration of their new pollinator gardens with music, crafts, food and tips on how to encourage pollinators in your backyard. Tour the new garden, visit the informational stations, participate in family-friendly activities and enjoy a picnic! Pemi Native Plants will have native pollinator-friendly plants for sale. We will also raffle off baskets with garden goods generously donated by our sponsors. Green Heron music will entertain and Roots Catering will be on site with food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pollinators are a vital part of our world. It is estimated that one out of every three bites of food we eat exists because of pollinators. Unfortunately, pollinator numbers are declining but research shows that our backyards, and even container gardens, can and do make a difference for pollinator survival.

Come learn more about these fascinating pollinators and enjoy a picnic in the garden. Entry fees are $7 for members, $14 for member families, $10 for nonmembers and $20 for nonmember families. Inquiries may be directed to hchapman@nhaudubon.org.

Hilary Chapman

Presidential Oaks Father’s Day meal

Let your father sit back, relax and enjoy a hearty breakfast buffet at Presidential Oaks to celebrate Father’s Day on June 16.

As is tradition with Mother’s Day and Veterans Day, Presidential Oaks will once again serve Father’s Day Breakfast from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the Big Oak Café inside Presidential Oaks Retirement, located at 200 Pleasant St.

Be sure to come hungry as this hearty buffet features all of the traditional breakfast staples in addition to a few surprises! The menu will include scrumptious scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, sausage, fluffy buttermilk pancakes and waffles, French toast, home fries as well as baked beans, buttermilk biscuits, fruit salad and an assortment of sweet breads. Beverages also included.

Cost is $12 for adults, seniors are $8 each and children 10 and under are $6. All fathers will receive a special gift courtesy of Presidential Oaks.

Groups are welcome and reservations are suggested as this popular event fills up quickly.

For reservations, contact Krista Marrs, Director of Communications and Marketing, at 724-6111.

Krista Marrs

Mary Baker Eddy house open

The Mary Baker Eddy Historic House at 62 N. State St. is opening for the season. From May through October the house is open for visitors on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. Tours are also available at other times with prior arrangement by calling 225-3444.

Mary Baker Eddy (1821-1910) discovered Christian Science, founded a church and worldwide religious movement and, by 1900, was one of the most notable women in America. During her three years (1889-1892) in the stately rented house in Concord, Mrs. Eddy revised her primary work on Christian Science, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, preparing the landmark 50th edition for publication.

Cobie Ball

Related Posts