Pair of Concord road races this weekend to benefit two great causes

It’s going to be a busy Saturday for walking and running enthusiasts in Concord, as there are two road races scheduled for Saturday, with each one benefiting a different, great cause.

The first event is the third annual Hoofbeats 5K, held at NHTI. That race will benefit the New Hampshire Rare Disorders Association.

A couple hours later, the 16th annual Walk for Sight will get underway. The Walk for Sight is a fundraiser for Future in Sight, a Concord-based organization that serves thousands of New Hampshire residents who live with vision loss or blindness.

While both events will be held this Saturday, savvy racers could potentially take part in both.

Here are some of the details as they appear on the websites for each event:

Hoofbeats 5K

New Hampshire Rare Disorders Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded and operated by volunteers for rare disorders education, advocacy and awareness in New Hampshire and bordering states.

The third annual Hoofbeats 5K will take place at NHTI on Saturday at 9 a.m.

New this year, you can create teams! The first person to register will be the team captain and create a team name. Teams may consist of any number of people (the more the better though), adults and kids. Teams made up of 10 or more people will receive T-shirts with the team name printed on them!

Please note: As flat as this course is, it still has slight inclines/declines and a small patch of loose gravel. Since it’s a double loop course, you have the option of finishing after one loop.

If you prefer to register via snail mail, a printable registration form may be found online.

Location: NHTI, 31 College Drive.

Course: Northeast Delta Dental/NHTI 5K certified course

Day of race registration: 7:30 a.m.

Race/Walk: 9 a.m.

Free Kids Fun Run: 9:45 a.m.

Awards: 10 a.m.

Wicked Awesome Raffle: 10:15-ish

Cost: $25 per person in advance, $27 same day; $15 for kids 14 and under; Kids Fun Run (6 and under) is free.

Awards: Top two male and female overall, top two male and female in the following age categories: 14 and under, 15- 19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+

Special categories: Top two male and female wheelchair users

Top two male and female with mobility aids (cane/walker)

Top two male and female hand bike users

Top fundraising team

Largest team

More info: nhraredisordersassociation.org.

Walk for Sight

The Walk for Sight is the largest fundraiser of the year for Future in Sight! Proceeds from the event support specialized vision rehabilitation programs and services. We hope you will join us again this year. Help us increase public awareness of the issues faced by those individuals with sight loss. Please spread the word. Register to walk, form a team, or support a walker. You’ll be helping individuals who are blind or visually impaired in your community.

We are so appreciative of our sponsors – so much of our success is the result of your continued support of our mission!

A few sponsorship opportunities are still available (as of last Thursday). Please contact Sasha Clark, Development & Events Coordinator, at sclark@futureinsight.org or by calling 565-2424 for details.

Future In Sight serves thousands of New Hampshire residents of all ages who live with vision loss or blindness, serving more than 3,400 in the last year alone. And, there are thousands more to reach.

“We know there are children, adults and seniors experiencing vision loss whose daily life activities would be enhanced by our personalized services – if they only knew we were a phone call away,” says Nancy Druke, VP for Program Services at Future In Sight. “That’s our goal – to transform the lives of individuals who are blind or have profound vision loss.”

The 16th Annual Walk for Sight coming up on June 1 will accomplish many goals, including raising awareness of the low-vision rehabilitation services Future In Sight offers, often starting in a client’s own home. The Walk for Sight is less than 2 miles and also raises critical funding for such services. Last year, 500 walkers and 100 volunteers had a great time together while raising $100,000 to help with the $1.7 million cost of delivering our programs and services. When you participate in the Walk for Sight, you are helping to strengthen and expand our education programs, occupational therapy services, adaptive technology training and recreational activities for children, adults and seniors living with profound sight loss or blindness.

Forming a team is fun and easy!

1. Register online as a team or as an individual.

2. Once registered, you may create a personal URL to reach out to friends, family, co-workers and others in your network to seek support from their donations.

3. Join us for the Walk for Sight on June 1 at 11 a.m. for the 3K walk around town, followed by lunch and live music!

Location: Future In Sight, 25 Walker St., Concord.

Distance of walk: 3K (1.8 miles).

Time: Check-in at 9 a.m., walk begins at 11 a.m.

Registration fee: $20 adults, $5 kids under 12.

More info: futureinsight.org.

