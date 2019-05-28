Local photographer Eric Fleming has an exhibit up on North State Street

Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming

Eric Fleming of Concord is the co-founder of Makeout, a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based experiential and content marketing agency that provides creative and production services to some of the world’s most respected brands. He’s also a photographer, and he has an exhibit up on North State Street until about mid-June.

This is his first public exhibition — the result of hitting pause on the bustle, living in the moment and capturing the natural beauty that Costa Rica had to offer during an early 2019 excursion to Puntarenas province.

Fleming began studying photography during his time at Syracuse University, where he was inspired by storytelling and the power of visual journalism.

Most photos are digital prints on archival-quality photo paper. Some are digitally printed on aluminum and canvas. Signed works are available for purchase.

The show is presented at 210 N. State St., Suite 2, by Kelly Diamond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, and Dr. Chelsea Doughty, chiropractor. Hours are generally 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment (email kelly@kellydiamondrolfer.com to set up an appointment).

Follow Fleming (and his kids’ shenanigans) on Instagram @ericfleming.

