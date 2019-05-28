Local photographer Eric Fleming has an exhibit up on North State Street

Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming
Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming
Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming
Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming
Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming
Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming
Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming
Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming
Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming
Concord photographer Eric Fleming captured these stunning images while on an excursion to Costa Rica in the beginning of 2019. These photos and more are on display at Fleming’s first-ever photo exhibit at the office of Kelly Dimond, Certified Advanced Rolfer, 210 N. State St., Suite 2A. Courtesy of Eric Fleming