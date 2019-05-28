It’s time to start thinking about which summer camps to sign up for in Concord

Campers from Concord Parks and Recreation's Rec Camp from last year (now known as Stay and Play Camp) get up close and personal with an adorable baby deer. Courtesy of Concord Parks and Recreation With the Concord Family YMCA's MOWKAWOGAN summer day camp in full swing, we took them up on an offer to stop by for an afternoon. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff With the Concord Family YMCA's MOWKAWOGAN summer day camp in full swing, we took them up on an offer to stop by for an afternoon. TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff NBA veteran and Concord legend Matt Bonner held his annual youth basketball camp last week and we couldn’t think of a reason not to go. Above: Bonner teaches the art of the jab step. Top right: Bishop Brady’s Joe Bell takes a jumper during a workout put on by Bonner, while his brother Jourdain rebounds. Bottom right: Knockout is kind of a big thing at the camp.

It’s that time of year again – time to start looking into which summer camps you or your kids might want to check out this year.

While school may still be in session for a few more weeks, you don’t want to sit around and wait on summer camps – many camps have already started taking applications, and before you know it all the cool stuff will be full for the season. Don’t be that one kid who waited too long and missed out on the camp everyone else signed up for.

In case you didn’t know, there are quite a few options for summer camp in Concord. While we couldn’t possibly fit every one into this feature, we’ve compiled info from several of the biggest, most popular and most fun camps the city has to offer. Hopefully, you’ll see something here that appeals to you or your kid.

As always, this is more of a general guide than a definitive, official brochure. We’ve included the important details and, where possible, descriptions of some of the programs. In many cases, though, you’ll want to go to the websites of whichever camps you’re interested in to get the full slate of details, mainly price. Since many camps offer wide ranges in prices depending on the program, ages of campers and a multitude of other factors, it’s best to check directly with the camp for specific pricing.

Matt Bonner Basketball Camp

June 24-28

Matt Bonner Basketball Camp teaches campers of all skill level the fundamentals of basketball. This camp allows your child the opportunity to spend a week learning from professional basketball players Matt Bonner and Luke Bonner. This camp’s highly skilled staff is composed of the best local professional players, collegiate players and high school coaches. Come spend a week enjoying the game of basketball in a constructive environment!

Each camper is responsible for bringing his/her own basketball every day to camp – please write your name clearly on your basketball.

Campers entering grades 3-8 in the fall of 2019 will attend camp at Rundlett Middle School (144 South St.) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Campers who will be entering grades 9-12 will attend camp at Christa McAuliffe School (17 N. Spring St.) Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. All age groups will be at Rundlett Middle School on Friday. Registration is $225 per camper for either age group.

Go to bonnercamp.com to register and for more info.

NH Audubon McLane Center

June 24-Aug. 16

Summer Camp is a long-standing tradition at N.H. Audubon and is held at both the McLane Center in Concord and Massabesic Center in Auburn. Camp programs are available to children ranging in age from 4-12 years old. Older participants (ages 13-15) have the opportunity to participate through the Leaders in Training program. Children should bring their own lunches and snacks and be prepared to be outside with appropriate clothing.

Camp programs are as follows:

Wonders Camp (ages 4-5), 9 a.m.-noon: This half-day session gives your child the opportunity to begin experiencing the wonders of camp. Our instructors develop age-appropriate activities that connect your little one to the natural world.

Discovery Camp (ages 6-9), 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Discovery Campers spend their days exploring the fields, forest and wetlands that surround each camp location. Activities include short hikes, pond explorations, craft making, storytelling, interactive nature-based games and live animal presentations.

Explorers Camp (ages 10-12), 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Explorers experience the beauty of New Hampshire’s outdoors by taking field trips around the state each day. Campers will explore wildlife and unique landscapes through hiking, swimming, and projects focused on conservation and stewardship.

Leaders-in-Training Program (ages 13-15): Participants work alongside camp counselors to hone their skills as leaders. Learn how to plan the day’s activities and maintain the safety of your group. Participants must complete an application process and have finished grade 7.

Prices vary widely. Go to nhaudubon.org/get-outside/camps for more.

Concord Parks and Recreation

Concord Parks and Recreation offers a slew of both “traditional” and “specialty” camps. New this year is Nature Camp (under the Traditional Camps listing on the city’s website), which will take place at the brand-new Skate House at White Park. At this six-week camp, campers in grades 1-4 will spend their days exploring the park, creating nature-based crafts and learning all about what the world around them has to offer. Campers should come to camp prepared to be outside regardless of the weather. The camp will be led by experienced and passionate nature educator Lora Allison, and each week will have a different theme (you can pick and choose which weeks to attend, or just pick one). This camp is limited to 12 campers per week, so sign up fast!

Other traditional camps include:

Adventure Camp: Adventure Camp is back with exciting new trips and fantastic favorites. Each week we will have a mix of adventures including beach trips, hikes, theme parks, kayaking, surfing and more!

Stay & Play Camp: This nine-week traditional day camp will have your kids spending the summer days enjoying swimming, tennis, arts and crafts, field games, sing-alongs as well as a few special guests sprinkled in. New this year, we will run a choice-based schedule (Tuesday to Friday), meaning campers will be able to design their day choosing from indoor/outdoor activities that spark interest and excitement!

Specialty camps include:

Theater Camp

Soccer Camp

STEM Camps

Dance Camps

Prices vary. Go to concordnh.gov/679/Camps to sign up or for more info.

Concord Community Music School

Concord Community Music School offers two camps for young musicians and artists.

Summer Jam Camp – July 8-12, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $235: Open to students in grades 5-12 (including students that would like to bring their existing band), this camp invites instrumentalists and singers to come together for a week of jamming in music of many styles, including jazz, rock and blues. There will be jam bands for both beginning and advanced students. Participants will develop ensemble skills, increase proficiency and technique on their instrument/voice, work in the recording studio and create an album of their projects at the end of the week together.

Creative Arts Camp – July 15-19 and July 22-26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $270: Creative Arts Camp is an exciting mix of music, movement, visual art activities, and indoor and outdoor games. Campers are grouped by grade level (grades 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6) and may enroll for one or both weeks. Camper groups participate in art, music and dance activities each day of the camp, with breaks for building friendships, and plenty of popsicles and outside time!

On the afternoon of each camp Friday, family and friends are invited to attend our show-and-tell/performance.

Go to ccmusicschool.org to register.

McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center offers seven, week-long science and engineering camps this summer for kids ages 5-14. The camps are led by specially selected NASA Space Grant interns – college students pursuing degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math fields) and overseen by the Discovery Center’s Director of Education, Mirka Zapletal. Summer 2019 camps run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for a shorter camp during the 4th of July week, and include:

Coding and Programming and Robots … Oh Yes!: From June 24-28, youth ages 10-14 explore the world of coding and programming using LEGO Mindstorms, in a camp that serves as an introduction to computer coding and programming and its application to robotic space missions.

Blast Off!: From July 1-3, kids ages 8-12 will rocket their way to the stars with a summer camp that brings out the engineer in everyone. They will build and modify different types of rockets each day including model rockets, water rockets and air rockets.

Junior Flyers on Earth and Beyond!: During the week of July 8-12, the younger set – ages 5-7 – will prepare for launch as they learn the basics of aerodynamics, flight and even rocket design. Then the campers will leave Earth, traveling through the solar system and learning about the sun and planets.

Engineering Expedition: From July 15-19, 8- to 12-year-olds will dive into the design process with daily engineering challenges. They will build prototypes using cardboard and other found materials – and then refine their designs in time for a presentation to family and friends.

Tech for Ecology: July 22-26, 10- to 14-year-olds find out how biologists in the field use technology to learn about wildlife and plants. They will explore equipment and methods used to collect field data as we document life just outside the Discovery Center.

Astronomy 101: From July 21-Aug. 2, youth ages 8-12 become amateur astronomers, learning about what makes up our solar system and everything beyond, using telescopes to learn how astronomers are unraveling the mysteries of the universe every day and see what they can spy in the sky.

The camp season wraps up Aug. 5-9 with Imaging the Universe, in which youth ages 10-14 learn how astronomers see the universe and how images of its many wonders are manipulated to help communicate the data gathered by the camera’s lens. They will learn some basic astronomy and then capture pictures of the universe using low- and high-tech methods.

All camps except Blast Off! cost $345 per child/teen, with a discounted price of $320 for each additional child/teen from the same family, and a 10% discount for members. Enrollment in Blast Off! is $207 per child, with a discounted price of $192 for each additional child from the same family, and a 10% discount for members.

Go to starhop.com for more info or to sign up.

YMCA

Concord Family YMCA offers three day camps.

Camp Mowkawogan: To name our camp, we tipped our hats to the past and chose a word from the local Native Americans, but wanted to look to the future at the same time. After much debate we chose the name Mowkawogan, the Abenaki word meaning “community.” Our camp introduces campers to traditional summer camp activities and helps to prepare our youth as they discover, learn and grow becoming active members in today’s community. Day camp, like many Y programs, is about learning skills, developing character and making friends. But few environments are as special as summer camp, where kids become a community as they learn both how to be more independent and how to contribute to a group as they engage in physical, social and educational activities. Every new experience comes with a chance to learn and grow.

Leaders in Training: New, for youth who have completed 9th or 10th grade, the Leader in Training program introduces teens to the skills needed to become leaders. This five-week program fosters the YMCA leadership philosophy, effective communication, team building, first aid/CPR skills, lifeguarding skills, behavior management techniques, building relationships, and a foundation for pre-employment skills.

Squeaky Sneakers: This special camp, created this year just for children who have just completed kindergarten, will be held at the Child Development Center right next door to the Concord Family YMCA. This will allow us to use the facilities for swimming daily at the Y’s pool as well as rock wall climbing. Campers will also get to go on field trips for hiking and exploring at state parks. Each week will feature an exciting theme, culminating in a special event on Fridays.

Prices vary. Go to concordymca.org/ programs-schedules/camps for more info or to register.

Beech Hill School

While not in Concord, Beech Hill School, just over the town line in Hopkinton, offers flexible, one-week summer camps. The camps are intended for students 8 to 13 years old. Modeled after our school-year electives program, our summer camps are designed to encourage creativity and exploration.

Camps start at 9 a.m. unless otherwise noted. Drop-off begins at 8:30 a.m. Camps end at 3 p.m., but may go later depending on the day’s activity. Extended care may be offered depending on need.

The programs are as follows:

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead! – June 24-28, $325

One If By Land, Two If By Sea – July 1-2, $150

Board Games – July 8-12, $250

Art & Crafts Around the World – July 15-19, $275

Drama – July 22-26, $250

Writer’s Workshop – July 29-Aug. 2, $250

Painting & Cloth Dying – July 29-Aug. 2, $275

Ode to Ice Cream – Aug. 12-16, $300

Pirates! – Aug. 19-23, $300

A 10% sibling discount and a 10% multi-week discount will be available.

Questions? Contact Judy Miskelly at jmiskelly@thebeechhillschool.org or 715-5129. Go to thebeechhillschool.org/ programs to register or for more info.

Kimball Jenkins

Kimball Jenkins offers two camps – Summer Arts Camp and Teen Arts Camp.

Summer Arts Camp is a day camp that brings fun and education together in a safe environment. The schedule is as follows:

Animal Week: July 8-12

Fantasy Week: July 15-19

Studio Week: July 22-26

Harry Potter Week: July 29-Aug. 2

Comics and Manga Week: Aug. 5-9

Great Artist Week: Aug. 12-16

Camps will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices are $255 per week for members, $275 per week for nonmembers.

Teen Arts Camp is for campers a little older than the Summer Arts Campers. The schedule includes:

Foundations of Drawing and Painting: July 8-12 and July 15-19

Making it Our Own! Mythology, printmaking and bookmaking: July 29- Aug. 2

Teen Clay: Aug. 5-9

Inspire and Create: July 22-26

Register by phone at 225-3932 or go to kimball jenkins.com/artclasses.

