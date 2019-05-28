Entertainment: Area 23 to host pair of album launch parties

Music
Tuesday
- Jared Steer at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Paul Heckel at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Paul Loveley at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Laser Show at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
- Charlie Chronopoulos at Cheers at 5 p.m.
Friday
- Shawn McGuyver at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
- Back to Back at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
- These Trees and The Rhythm Upstairs album release parties at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Matt Poirier at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Somewhere in Between at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
- Fuzz Boxx at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
- Lichen at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
- Mikey G at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
- Auditions for the talent show to benefit the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness at Area 23 at 2 p.m. (Audition slots are full, but come watch the free show.)
- Grateful Dead tribute at NEC Concord at 5:30 p.m. (doors at 5) featuring Eric Ober and Friends, The Kenny Brothers Band, Don Bartenstein, Mary Fagan and Elizabeth Kantz.
Sunday
- Mike Alberici at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Chris Lester at Cheers at 5 p.m.
Monday
- Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Dan Weiner
Theater
- Little Shop of Horrors at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Bolshoi Ballet in HD: Carmen Suite/Petrushka at the Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Creative Dance Workshop of Bow presents Legends and Super Starts at Concord City Auditorium on Friday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
Movies at Red River
The Biggest Little Farm (PG/2019/91 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:35
Wednesday: 2, 5:35, 7:45
Thursday: 2, 5:35, 7:45
The White Crow (R/2019/127 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 7:45
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05
Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blanche (NR/2019/103 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:25
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25
Thursday: 2:10, 5:25
Meeting Gorbachev (NR/2019/90 min.)
Tuesday: 7:35
Wednesday: 7:35
Thursday: 7:35
Joni 75 (NR/2019/128 min.)
Tuesday: 7
All movie times are p.m.