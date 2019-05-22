Welcome to the 2019 Cappies!

Like in years past, the entries for the 2019 Cappies flocked into Insider headquarters from all directions. Either by mail or by website form, readers across Greater Concord weighed in on their favorite things in and around the capital city, and we listened. In this issue, you’ll see the results of thousands of votes cast to determine the best of the best in the Capital Area. Winners are grouped into five different categories – For Fun, Shopping, Health & Beauty, Living and Food. Make sure to check out the May 28 edition of the Insider, in which we’ll put some of the winners to the test! In the meantime, take a look at all of this year’s winners. Thanks for voting, and congratulations to all of the businesses that were recognized!

Related Posts