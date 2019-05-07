Instagram: A long-exposure shot of Turee Pond in Bow at sunset

We’re pretty big fans of landscape/nature shots, and Instagram is loaded with all kinds of them. This shot here, by user @sheldonmckinley_, really grabbed our attention last week. The photographer, Sheldon McKinley, used a full 2-minute long exposure to capture the sunset over Turee Pond behind Bow High School, and the results speak for themselves. If there is a heaven, it has to look like this. Nice shot, @sheldonmckinley_! Instagram user @sheldonmckinley_

Have you taken a cool photo anywhere in Concord or Bow? If so, put it on Instagram with the hashtag #ConcordNH. If something really blows us away, you might just see your photo in these pages some day!

