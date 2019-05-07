Entertainment: Daniel Tiger comes to Concord, plus tons of live music this week

Music
Tuesday
- Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Dan Walker at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Brooklyn Rider at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free (limited to four per person) at ccanh.com.
- Klezperanto at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- NEEDTOBREATHE at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $54.50 to $69.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Mary Fagan at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
- Lisa Guyer at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Open mic at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
Friday
- Dave and the Deep Pockets at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
- Sara Juli at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Trunk O Funk at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
- Lamont Smooth at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- These Trees at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
- Borscht at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
- Dirty Looks at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Saturday Afternoon Jam with Joe Messino at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
- Andrew North at Area 23 at 6 p.m., Christopher Townsend at 7:15, James Robinson at 8:30 and 2nd Story Underground at 9:45.
Sunday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Tim Kierstead at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Open mic at Penuche’s at 7 p.m.
Monday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Michael Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- The Met Live in HD: Dialogues Des Carmelites at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $26 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: “King for a Day” at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $75 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Bo-Nita at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Hatbox Theatre 2019 Launch Party at Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. Admission is free for members, $5 public.