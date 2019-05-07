Entertainment: Daniel Tiger comes to Concord, plus tons of live music this week

By - May 7, 2019 | 0 comments

Music

Tuesday

  • Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Dan Walker at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Brooklyn Rider at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free (limited to four per person) at ccanh.com.
  • Klezperanto at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • NEEDTOBREATHE at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $54.50 to $69.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Mary Fagan at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
  • Lisa Guyer at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • Open mic at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

Friday

  • Dave and the Deep Pockets at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
  • Sara Juli at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Trunk O Funk at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
  • Lamont Smooth at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • These Trees at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
  • Borscht at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
  • Dirty Looks at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Saturday Afternoon Jam with Joe Messino at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Andrew North at Area 23 at 6 p.m., Christopher Townsend at 7:15, James Robinson at 8:30 and 2nd Story Underground at 9:45.

Sunday

  • State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Tim Kierstead at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • Open mic at Penuche’s at 7 p.m.

Monday

  • State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Michael Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • The Met Live in HD: Dialogues Des Carmelites at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $26 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: “King for a Day” at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $75 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Bo-Nita at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Hatbox Theatre 2019 Launch Party at Hatbox Theatre on Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. Admission is free for members, $5 public.
More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2019 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright