Bulletin Board: Comedy club, Instant Pot demo and more

Comedy Club for Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day fast approaching on Sunday, May 12, why not treat her to a night of fun and surprises? Laughta in New Hampsha presents “Bring a Mom for a Night of Laughter” on Thursday, May 9, at the new and popular Comedy Club at Tandy’s Pub, 1 Eagle Square.

Hosted by David Afflick, the club features the comedy of popular Boston comic Ralphie Joyal as headliner and guest comedians Stephen Sudia, Dennis Wirth, and local favorites Doris Ballard and Karen Desmarais.

Whether you’re looking for a special treat for one or more of the moms in your life, or to just want to unwind after a hard day’s work with the gals or guys for a night of hilarious comedy, be sure to reserve your tickets since seating is limited.

Tickets are $10 and available at Eventbrite NoDo Productions, and at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 and show starts at 7:30. For more information, email info@nodoproductions.com.

Doris Ballard

Instant Pot demo at Local Baskit

Join Local Baskit and Liz Durant from Affinity Fitness on Thursday at 6 p.m. as we share recipes, tips and inspiration for planning and prepping using the Instant Pot! Maybe yours is still in the box or you’re considering a purchase – we can answer your questions – and this session is excellent for experienced users of this popular kitchen accessory. Free, but please call 219-0882 to RSVP, as space is limited. Local Baskit is at 10 Ferry St., Suite 120A.

Beth Richards

Celebrate Grange’s 105th anniversary

Join the Concord Grange at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, 48 Airport Road, on Monday, May 13, to celebrate its 105th anniversary.

The Concord Grange, formerly known as Pineconia Grange, was organized 105 years ago on May 12, 1914, on the Concord Plains, now known as the Concord Heights. The Grange is a fraternal organization based on agriculture, and today community service has become a major program. The Grange is open to men and women including children from ages 5 and up.

The event will be at 6:30 p.m., and refreshments will be served. Call Dick Patten at 496-2917 for more info.

Dick Patten

Patriots Football for You clinic

The New England Patriots Alumni Club is holding a free non-contact football clinic for area boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Former Patriots players run this hands-on clinic, and it’s open to all abilities – first-time players to the seasoned player. This clinic will be held Sunday, May 19 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Memorial Field in Concord. Registration is requested. During the clinic there are parent educational sessions, plenty of time for photos with the alumni players and they feed the participants at the end.

For more info and to register, go to patriotsalumni.com/ffy/concord-nh.

David Gill

Music, Movie & Poster Sale

Do you have old records or tapes in the basement or some CDs and DVDs collecting dust on a shelf? Consider donating them to the Red River Theatres annual fundraising effort, the Music Movie & Poster Sale.

Donations can be dropped off at the theater (11 S. Main St.) during regular business hours, or call Mike at 568-9241 to arrange a pick-up.

The sale will take place during Market Days, June 20-22.

Mike Hogan

