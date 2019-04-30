Entertainment: Some comedy, some drama, some mystery

Fulltime Fools continue The Treasure of Cirque Fou at the Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Music

Tuesday

  • Kid Pinky at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos.

Wednesday

  • Tim Wildman at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos.

Thursday

  • Dwayne Haggins at 5 p.m. at Cheers.

Friday

  • Lee Ross, a Boston-based musician will entertain on saxophone, keyboard, and flute at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
  • The McCartney Years: The Experience, a live musical tribute to The Beatles and Wings, will be at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $35.
  • Classic Invasion Band at 8 p.m. at Makris Lobster and Steak House.
  • First Fridays with Hometown Eulogy at 8 p.m. at Area 23.
  • Odd Fellows Way at True Brew Barista.

Saturday

  • Michael Vincent Band at 9 p.m. at Area 23.
  • Andrew Merzi at True Brew Barista.

Sunday

  • April Cushman at 4 p.m. at Cheers.

Theater

  • The Community Players of Concord will present Something’s Afoot at the Concord City Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for children or seniors. For more information, call 344-4747.
  • All About Eve, a National Theatre Live rebroadcast, will be screened Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $12 for students, $15 for adults.
  • Juston McKinney will perform stand-up comedy on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $27.50.
  • Animal Farm will be presented at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7.

Movies at Red River

The Mustang (R/2019/96 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:40, 7:50

Wednesday: 2, 5:40, 7:50

Thursday: 2, 7:35

 

Amazing Grace (G/2019/87 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:35

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:35

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35

 

Family (R/2019/85 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25

Thursday: 2:10, 5:25

 

The Brink (NR/2019/91 min.)

Tuesday: 7:15

Wednesday: 7:15

Thursday: 7:15

All movie times are p.m.

