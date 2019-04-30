Entertainment: Some comedy, some drama, some mystery

Music
Tuesday
- Kid Pinky at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos.
Wednesday
- Tim Wildman at 6:30 p.m. at Hermanos.
Thursday
- Dwayne Haggins at 5 p.m. at Cheers.
Friday
- Lee Ross, a Boston-based musician will entertain on saxophone, keyboard, and flute at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
- The McCartney Years: The Experience, a live musical tribute to The Beatles and Wings, will be at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $35.
- Classic Invasion Band at 8 p.m. at Makris Lobster and Steak House.
- First Fridays with Hometown Eulogy at 8 p.m. at Area 23.
- Odd Fellows Way at True Brew Barista.
Saturday
- Michael Vincent Band at 9 p.m. at Area 23.
- Andrew Merzi at True Brew Barista.
Sunday
- April Cushman at 4 p.m. at Cheers.
Theater
- The Community Players of Concord will present Something’s Afoot at the Concord City Auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for children or seniors. For more information, call 344-4747.
- Fulltime Fools continue The Treasure of Cirque Fou at the Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
- All About Eve, a National Theatre Live rebroadcast, will be screened Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $12 for students, $15 for adults.
- Juston McKinney will perform stand-up comedy on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Tickets are $27.50.
- Animal Farm will be presented at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7.
Movies at Red River
The Mustang (R/2019/96 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:40, 7:50
Wednesday: 2, 5:40, 7:50
Thursday: 2, 7:35
Amazing Grace (G/2019/87 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:35
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:35
Thursday: 2:05, 5:35
Family (R/2019/85 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:25
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25
Thursday: 2:10, 5:25
The Brink (NR/2019/91 min.)
Tuesday: 7:15
Wednesday: 7:15
Thursday: 7:15
All movie times are p.m.