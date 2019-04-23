Tasty Brews: Henniker Brewing Co.’s Damn Sure double IPA from True Brew Barista

Henniker Brewing Co.’s Damn Sure double IPA from True Brew Barista. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Ever since venturing into the world of craft beer reviews, there haven’t been many New Hampshire brews available in Concord we haven’t tried. Between Concord Craft Brewing Co. and Lithermans Limited right here in our backyard, as well as all the bars and restaurants that always have some Granite State beers on hand, we’re actually pretty spoiled.

But on a trip to True Brew Barista last week, we realized there was one that we see all the time yet had never tried before – Damn Sure, a double IPA from Henniker Brewing Co. Having tried – and thoroughly enjoyed – many other HBC beers in the past, we figured we’d give the Damn Sure a whirl for the sake of this story.

It ended up being a strong to quite strong decision.

This double IPA contains 8.5 percent alcohol by volume, so it’s served in a little 12-ounce glass as opposed to a full pint. Don’t complain, though – that’s not even the smallest size beer you can get (the more booze in the beer, the smaller the glass).

Immediately noticeable was the thick layer of foam on top, something we don’t often find with IPAs. Having never been a foam connoisseur, it made little difference to this Insider, but it did look like a picture-book representation of what a glass of beer ought to look like.

The first sip was very hop-forward, although not quite as sharp as you might expect from an 8.5 percent ABV double IPA made by a craft brewery. Nonetheless, there was good balance, allowing for big sips in quick succession.

It looked a little cloudy, though not quite as dense as a typical New England-style IPA. It also had a fairly mild aroma for something so hoppy. This beer finishes with a refreshing, slightly herbal aftertaste, which is pleasant.

You’re “Damn Sure” we’ll be back for another one.

