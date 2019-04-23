Entertainment: Double doses of Morris, Franzosa at Hermanos this week

MusicTuesday
Mike Morris at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Liz Hogg at Rattlebox Studio at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Bryan Killough at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
Scott Kirby, Gary Green and Bob Doolittle at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Ryan Williamson at Cheers at 5 p.m.
Hometown Eulogy at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
Friday
Brick Yard Blues Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.
Scalawag with The Chakras opening at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Phonophobia at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
Whatsername at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Saturday
John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Afternoon Jam at Area 23 from 2-5 p.m.
eNfolk at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
Hot Sauce at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
Eli Nonsemble at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
Fiesta Melon at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
Shameless at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Songweavers Women’s Chorus Concert: I Am Light at South Congregational Church at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults or $15 for students and seniors at ccmusicschool.org, at the door or by calling 625-5093.
Sunday
John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Monday
Kind Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
Tim Wildman at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
The Treasure of Cirque Fou at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
Piff the Magic Dragon at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Movies at Red River
The Mustang (R/2019/96 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:40, 7:50
Wednesday: 2, 7:35
Thursday: 2, 5:40, 7:50
Amazing Grace (G/2019/87 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:35
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35
Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:35
Screwball (NR/2019/105 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 7:30
Wednesday: 2:10, 7:30
Thursday: 2:10, 7:30
Apollo 11 (G/2019/93 min.)
Tuesday: 5:30
Wednesday: 5:30
Thursday: 5:30
All movie times are p.m.