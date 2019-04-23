Entertainment: Double doses of Morris, Franzosa at Hermanos this week

Piff the Magic Dragon -- 50 percent comedian, 50 percent magician, 100 percent dragon -- will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday. Courtesy of Capitol Center for the Arts

MusicTuesday

Mike Morris at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Liz Hogg at Rattlebox Studio at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Bryan Killough at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Scott Kirby, Gary Green and Bob Doolittle at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Hometown Eulogy at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Friday

Brick Yard Blues Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Scalawag with The Chakras opening at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Phonophobia at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

Whatsername at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Afternoon Jam at Area 23 from 2-5 p.m.

eNfolk at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Hot Sauce at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Eli Nonsemble at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

Fiesta Melon at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Shameless at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Songweavers Women’s Chorus Concert: I Am Light at South Congregational Church at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults or $15 for students and seniors at ccmusicschool.org, at the door or by calling 625-5093.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Monday

Kind Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Tim Wildman at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

The Treasure of Cirque Fou at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Piff the Magic Dragon at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Movies at Red River

The Mustang (R/2019/96 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:40, 7:50

Wednesday: 2, 7:35

Thursday: 2, 5:40, 7:50

Amazing Grace (G/2019/87 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:35

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:35

Screwball (NR/2019/105 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 7:30

Apollo 11 (G/2019/93 min.)

Tuesday: 5:30

Wednesday: 5:30

Thursday: 5:30

All movie times are p.m.

