City Manager’s Newsletter: Garage maintenance schedule, leaf collection and more

Last Friday, the city’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter. There was too much to fit into this space, but you can see the full newsletter by going to concordnh.com and clicking on the Newsletter button on the home page.

Parking garage work schedule

With the arrival of the spring weather, the city will be moving forward with maintenance activities at the Storrs Street Parking Garage (formerly the Capital Commons Parking Garage). Maintenance will include sweeping, cleaning all catch basins, interior pressure washing, as well as repainting all pavement markings.

This work will require closure of the parking garage on the following dates:

Friday, April 26 (after 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 27 (all day)

Sunday, April 28 (all day)

The garage will reopen April 29 at 6 a.m.

Spring leaf collection begins

The city of Concord’s Spring Leaf Collection began Monday, April 22. Concord residents with curbside trash and recycling collection can participate by placing leaves in biodegradable yard waste bags (available at local retailers) or rigid containers labeled “leaves” (no plastic bags).

Leaves must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash collection day. Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during Fall Leaf Collection. Only leaves that are bagged or contained in a rigid container will be collected.

Spring leaf collection will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through June 1. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 27 due to the Memorial Day holiday. Unacceptable items, including plastic bags, will not be collected.

Residents can also bring leaves to Earth Materials Recycling Center. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100 percent free of any unacceptable materials. Any container, bag or miscellaneous item used to transport leaves to the earth recycling center must be taken back with the resident. Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center’s hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from April 20 through June 1 (with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed for the holiday). Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. Please call ahead to confirm specific drop-off times at 545-4835.

Visit concordnh.gov/leafcollection for more information.

Road work ahead

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Mason Court (full length)

Perry Avenue (Washington Street to Centre Street)

Rowell Street (White Street end)

Washington Street (White Street to North State Street)

The State of New Hampshire will be installing new steam lines on Green Street and Park Street until November. Work for this week includes the following:

Capitol Street (Green Street to North State Street) will be closed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Access to the parking lots on Capitol Street will be controlled by flaggers from North State Street. All other traffic will be detoured.

Park Street (between Green and North State streets). One-way traffic will be maintained through use of barricades, barrels and flaggers. The sidewalk on the south side of the street and parking on both sides of the street will be closed during the construction period. Pedestrian detour signage will be provided.

Green Street (between Capitol and Park streets). The sidewalk and parking on the east side of the street will be closed during the construction period. Northbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone on a 24-hour basis. Southbound traffic and parking on the west side of the road will be maintained.

Main Street crosswalk repairs

Repairs to the brick paver crosswalks on North Main Street progressed as expected last week, and weather permitting, the work will resume on Monday, April 22 at the Park Street and Capitol Street crosswalks. Once the Park and Capitol Street crosswalks are complete, the construction crew will begin repairing the crosswalks at the Capital Plaza entrance and at Warren Street. Work is expected to start each day at 7 a.m. and wrap up by 6 p.m., and all work is expected to be completed by the end of May.

‘Talk Concord’ podcast

Have you listened to our monthly “Talk Concord” podcast yet? This month’s guest was Angelina Zulkic, communications coordinator from the General Services Department. She talks about all of the seasonal things going on in the department, as well as some upcoming events, including their Public Works Celebration on May 21. You can listen on Soundcloud and iTunes.

Blue Bag Program makes a return

Organize a litter clean-up of a public Concord area with Concord General Services’ Blue Bag Program! The Blue Bag Program is a free and easy way to get involved to clean up the local community. There is no cost to participate in our program. Just fill out a release form, pick up free blue bags at our office, perform a clean-up, leave the bags roadside, and then notify General Services when you’re done and they’ll collect the bags! It’s that easy! It’s a great way to volunteer, keep the community clean, and protect the local environment – a perfect Earth Day activity! Individuals, groups and organizations are all welcome to participate. Get involved and learn more at concordnh.gov/bluebagprogram.

Stefanie Breton

Related Posts