Bulletin Board: 

Ty Gagne to speak at NHTI

On Feb. 15, 2015, Kate Matrosova, an avid mountaineer, set off before sunrise for a traverse of the Northern Presidential Range in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Late the following day, rescuers carried her frozen body out of the mountains amid some of the worst weather ever recorded on these deceptively rugged slopes.

At 32, Matrosova was ultra-fit and healthy and had already summited much larger mountains on several continents. Her gear included a rescue beacon and a satellite phone. Yet despite their best efforts, more than 40 expert search and rescue personnel, a N.H. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter and a Civil Air Patrol Cessna airplane could not reach her in time to save her.

What went wrong?

Ty Gagne – chief executive officer of New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange (Primex3) and a certified Wilderness First Responder – explores possible answers to that question on Tuesday, April 23, at 6 p.m. in NHTI’s Sweeney Auditorium. Gagne’s book, Where You’ll Find Me: Risk, Decisions, and the Last Climb of Kate Matrosova, demonstrates why Matrosova’s story – what we know and what we will never know – represents such a poignant, intriguing and informative case study in risk analysis and decision-making.

Free admission. Refreshments provided by the Campus Activities Board and Student Senate.

Stephen Ambra

Toastmasters to host open house

Toastmasters is where distinguished leaders are made! The Concord area Toastmasters welcome you to a Public Speaking Forum and free raffle on Wednesday, April 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at New England College’s Concord location at 62 N. Main St.

These events will showcase great public speakers and impromptu speaking, along with tips about how to organize a speech, effectively move an audience, and to think on your feet. The program will be informal but include the elements of a standard meeting so guests can observe the Toastmasters’ experience. The program will include timed speeches, word of the day and table-topics, where club members speak extemporaneously. All of this, done in a warm and supportive environment committed to helping you expand your speaking and leadership skills.

The public is invited to join this fun and welcoming bunch who want to share their positive experiences in Toastmasters with you. This event will be hosted by five Toastmasters clubs in the Concord area. There will be light refreshments and an opportunity to win prizes. Bring a friend, a sense of humor and a desire to grow your clubs communication skills.

For more information about this event, contact Catherine Ryan at c_ryan16@yahoo.com or Grace Cohen at gcohen@anthorne.com.

Catherine Ryan

VNA offers Walk-in Wednesday

Concord Regional VNA offers Walk-In Wednesday on Wednesday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Resource Center, 26 Commercial St. Walk-In Wednesday is held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the same time.

Walk-In Wednesday is an opportunity to get your questions answered. A Concord Regional VNA team member is available to meet with people individually regarding their specific concerns. Whether it is in-home support, caregiver resources, community health services or questions regarding advance directives, we are here to help.

This free program is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815, or visit crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Student work exhibit at NHTI

On Thursday, NHTI invites the public to its inaugural Exhibition of Student Work. This free exhibit – which the college plans to make an annual event – will showcase the work of its students in a broad range of academic disciplines including engineering technology, manufacturing, mathematics, the humanities, natural science and health care (dental and nursing).

The event will kick off Thursday morning at 9 a.m. with a panel discussion on NHPR’s The Exchange, hosted by Laura Knoy. The topic is “Beyond Affordability: The Added Value of a Community College Education.”

The exhibition itself will run from 5 to 7 p.m. in NHTI’s Grappone Hall. There will be more than 60 exhibits, including both poster presentations and actual physical objects and demonstrations. In many cases, the students themselves will be on hand to describe their work. Light refreshments will be available.

The Exhibition of Student Work supplements the “Senior Capstone Presentations” held by many of the school’s individual academic programs at this time of year. Though these are also open to the public, they are not widely advertised and they are scattered over several weeks from April 23 through May 10. The new exhibition brings a range of programs together at one time and place, giving the public the opportunity to witness the full scope of NHTI’s academic activities. (A list of individual capstone presentations will be available at the exhibition, for those who may wish to explore one particular program in more detail.)

NHTI

Sign up for camps at music school

Summer camp sign-ups are here, and Concord Community Music School’s specialty camps are unlike any others!

Jam Camp for grades 5-12 (July 8-12 only) offers a chance for young musicians (including singers) to play music, write songs and make a recording together, with professional instructors and equipment and an atmosphere of musical interaction and learning that can’t be beat. One camper wrote: “Very fun and educational experience where I was able to meet other musicians and like minded people. I also learned several new techniques for my preferred instruments as well as honing my improvisational skills.”

Creative Arts Camp for grades 1-6 (July 15-19 and July 22-26) is a week (or two) of arts immersion – with singing, dancing, drumming, trying new musical instruments, creating visual artworks and much more, including a multimedia performance at the end of the week. A friendly, exciting, serious-yet-playful musical community experience for children of any interest or ability.

Register for any of the camps at ccmusicschool.org. Registration will be open until the first day of camp or until all spots are filled. For more info, visit the music school’s website or call 228-1196.

Liza Poinier

Leadership group taking applications

Leadership Greater Concord, a 10-month program offered by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, seeks applicants committed to the Capital Region and interested in future nonprofit, community and/or town/city service.

Individuals selected for Leadership Greater Concord will enhance their civic knowledge of the area by gaining exposure to the issues, opportunities and challenges facing New Hampshire’s state capital and surrounding communities. Participants start with an overnight retreat in September and continue with a series of monthly, daylong sessions from September to May focused on a particular aspect of Greater Concord: History, Culture and the Arts, Livable Communities and Smart Growth, Environment and Sustainability, Criminal Justice, Communications and the Media, Government and Politics, Health and Human Services, Education, as well as Reflections and Moving Forward. The program concludes with graduation at the Chamber’s Pinnacle Awards Luncheon in June.

“Leadership Greater Concord provides the necessary skills, tools and connections people need to get more involved in their communities,” said Tim Sink, Chamber president.

For more information and an application, visit ConcordNHChamber.com/Leadership. The deadline to apply is May 17 at 5 p.m.

Kristina Carlson

