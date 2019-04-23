Break out those prom dresses, moms – it’s time for the 7th annual Mom Prom

Cherry Morency (left to right), Rae Asari and Carol Andersan take a selfie wearing photo booth props at Concord Mom Prom at the Grappone Center in Concord on Friday, May 12, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz Miranda Belmont (left) and Shannon Krause, both of Bow, pose at the photo booth during Concord Mom Prom at the Grappone Center in Concord on Friday, May 12, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz Just look at all the fun you could have at this year's Concord Mom Prom. Stacey Cusack

Time to dig out your old prom dresses, wedding dresses, or anything that makes you happy, ladies – all for a great cause.

The 7th Annual Concord Mom Prom, which will take place Friday, May 3, from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Drive, will again benefit Hearts for Kindness, a Concord organization. Tickets are $48 and available at Your Closet Resale Boutique, 7 N. Main St., or online at concordmomprom.com.

Concord Mom Prom is part of a fun and affordable “ladies’ night out” nationwide event started in 2006 by Betsy Crapps. Organizer Michelle Myler brought the Mom Prom to Concord because she wanted a fun way for women to give back to their community.

“This year we have again partnered with Hearts of Kindness to build a bigger and better Concord Prom Mom. Their mission aligns with the purpose of the Mom Prom movement.”

Hearts for Kindness is a Concord-based organization with a mission to promote community and hope through acts of kindness and to help families and individuals with emergency expenses. Hearts for Kindness President Brenda Perkins notes, “By partnering with Concord Mom Prom and the money we raise from this fun event, we are able to help many more families in this area.”

Mom Prom isn’t just for moms: all fun-loving women over 18 are welcome. Wear anything that makes you happy wearing it. This is not a gala! It’s just fun! Many of the prom-goers attend in groups, coming to the event with friends, co-workers, sisters – even their own moms, since tickets make great early Mother’s Day gifts.

Last year’s Concord Mom Prom sold out, and tickets are selling quickly this year. Myler says the Mom Prom’s planners are still seeking support from local businesses to donate raffle items and sponsorships for this year’s event.

For more information, call 731-7725, visit concordmomprom.com or email concordmomprom@gmail.com.

Michelle Myler

Related Posts