Ahead of talent show, homeless resource center to host open house May 1

Mark Vadnais (left) and Michael Hauptly-Pierce, owner of Lithermans Limited, audition for the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness Talent Show. The talent show isn't until October, but the coalition is hosting and open house May 1 to invite guests to check out the resource center and winter shelter. Courtesy of Greg Lessard Expect to see a big crowd like this at the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness open house on May 1. Courtesy of Greg Lessard

Ahead of the Oct. 5 talent show fundraiser, the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness is inviting interested businesses and individuals to drop by an open house at the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness resource center, 238 N. Main St., on May 1 at 5 p.m.

At the open house, guests will have the opportunity to visit the Resource Center, Emergency Winter Shelter and hear brief comments about how the coalition is working with the community to end homelessness in Concord. It is hoped that by knowing more about the work of CCEH, businesses and individuals can better decide whether they wish to support the CCEH Talent Show, or help in another way.

This free community event begins at 5 p.m., when the Concord Food Co-op Cafe fires up the grill and offers complimentary hot dogs with all the fixings, chips and a beverage. Vegan options will also be provided. Guests can tour the new Emergency Winter Shelter and learn about the many services provided in the main building, the Resource Center. Brief remarks will be made at 5:45 and the event concludes at 6:30.

“This is our first talent show, and it is amazing to be part of the momentum that is building,” said CCEH board member and talent show chairman Greg Lessard. “There are 20 diverse and talented acts that have registered to compete in the elimination rounds scheduled for June 1 and 2 at Area 23 and Lithermans. And sponsorship has already established a good foundation. A special thanks to our first Gold Sponsor, St. Paul’s School, Platinum Sponsor, Bank of New Hampshire, and the 10 additional sponsors that have graciously kicked off the sponsorship program and raised $8,000 toward our $50,000 goal. We are also seeing momentum build in the interest of individuals that want to learn more about CCEH’s work and how they, too, can assist in ending homelessness in our community. That is why we are hosting this open house on May 1. It will be a casual way for individuals to learn more.”

CCEH Executive Director Ellen Groh said, “In CCEH’s 10-year history, much has been accomplished, made possible because so many individuals, businesses and agencies came together to help the most vulnerable members of our community. The talent show provides the opportunity to raise much-needed funds. It’s onward together to bring the resources to Concord for permanent housing solutions that will end homelessness!”

There is no parking available at the Resource Center. Parking is available nearby on Franklin Street and at First Congregational Church accessed via Washington Street (eastbound one way). For those with difficulty walking, you may drop people off at Friendly’s, across the street from the Resource Center, but attendees are asked not to park in the Friendly’s lot. Please do not park, or drop people off, at our immediate neighbors, the Concord Mart and Concord Car Care, as this is very disruptive to their businesses.

CCEH’s vision is a Concord community where everyone has a safe, decent, stable and affordable place to live.

For more information, visit concordhomeless.org.

Greg LessardConcord Coalition to End Homelessness

