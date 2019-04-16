High school poets to be featured at Gibson’s Bookstore event

The Poetry Society of New Hampshire returns to Gibson’s Bookstore! This month, National Poetry Month, their meeting casts a spotlight on high school and middle school poets reading their work. Any middle/high-schooler is invited to come to Gibson’s on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and read poems of their own choice – memorized poems, poems that they have written or poems that they like. (Please note, this open mic is for students to perform only.)

We hope you will all come out to support these blossoming artists! This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome, newcomers are encouraged.

Gibson’s Bookstore

Related Posts