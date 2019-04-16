Entertainment: A ton of live music to be heard in Concord this Easter week

From now on, there will be no intro to these entertainment listings. That’s all!

Music

Tuesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
  • Voice department recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.
  • Don White at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Karen Grenier at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • Zooo Crew at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
  • Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $65 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Friday

  • Alan Roux Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7:30 p.m.
  • Crawl Space at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
  • Six Cowards at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Crave at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • Matt Poirier at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Alex Cohen at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
  • Blue Light Rain at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
  • Saturday Afternoon Jam with Jamie Stevens at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Hey Dana at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
  • BeefStu at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
  • Filthy Rich at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • The Burnouts with Mallory Weiss and Felix Holt at True Brew Barista at 9 p.m.

Monday

  • Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and noon. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.
  • Amelia at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

The Aftermath (R/2019/108 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 7:35

Wednesday: 2, 7:35

Thursday: 2, 7:35

 

Apollo 11 (G/2019/93 min.)

Tuesday: 5:25

Wednesday: 5:25

Thursday: 5:25

 

Gloria Bell (R/2019/102 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:45, 8

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05

 

The Hummingbird Project (R/2019/111 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:50

 

Amadeus (R/1984/160 min.)

Thursday: 6:30

All movie times are p.m.

Author: Insider Staff

