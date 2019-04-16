Entertainment: A ton of live music to be heard in Concord this Easter week

From now on, there will be no intro to these entertainment listings. That’s all!
Music
Tuesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
- Voice department recital at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.
- Don White at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Karen Grenier at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Zooo Crew at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
- Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $65 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Friday
- Alan Roux Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7:30 p.m.
- Crawl Space at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
- Six Cowards at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
- Crave at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Matt Poirier at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Alex Cohen at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
- Blue Light Rain at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
- Saturday Afternoon Jam with Jamie Stevens at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
- Hey Dana at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
- BeefStu at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
- Filthy Rich at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- The Burnouts with Mallory Weiss and Felix Holt at True Brew Barista at 9 p.m.
Monday
- Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and noon. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.
- Amelia at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
The Aftermath (R/2019/108 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 7:35
Wednesday: 2, 7:35
Thursday: 2, 7:35
Apollo 11 (G/2019/93 min.)
Tuesday: 5:25
Wednesday: 5:25
Thursday: 5:25
Gloria Bell (R/2019/102 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:45, 8
Wednesday: 2:05
Thursday: 2:05
The Hummingbird Project (R/2019/111 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:50
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:50
Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:50
Amadeus (R/1984/160 min.)
Thursday: 6:30
All movie times are p.m.