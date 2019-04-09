Spring Guide Concord: Your guide to the capital city’s can’t-miss spring 2019 events

Ruby Montague, 3, of Concord smiles up at her father during an Easter egg hunt hosted by the Concord Grange at Keach Park in Concord on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Participation was broken into four age groups from two to 10 years old. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff) Elizabeth Frantz

Welcome to the 2019 Spring Guide – Concord edition. Over the next two pages, you’ll learn about the signature spring events the capital city has to offer. These are all family-friendly activities, and several of them are completely free. This roundup focuses on seasonal events, so you won’t see traditional concerts or plays. The statewide guide can be found here.

April 13

Spring Fair at United Church: The annual United Church of Penacook Spring Fair and Bake Sale will be held inside Fellowship Hall and, weather permitting, outside in the Canal Street parking lot. There will be crafts, product vendors, attic treasures and a baked goods table. Coffee, drinks and snacks will be on sale and hot dogs and snacks will be available at lunchtime. Proceeds from this event are used to help support the United Church Food Pantry.

United Church of Penacook, 30 Canal St., Penacook. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ucpnh.org.

April 17

Poetry Society of NH: Middle/High School Poets: The Poetry Society of New Hampshire returns! This month, National Poetry Month, their meeting casts a spotlight on high school and middle school poets reading their work. Any middle/high schooler is invited to come and read poems of their own choice; memorized poems, poems that they have written or poems that they like. (Please note, this open mic is for students to perform only.)

Gibson’s Bookstore, 45 S. Main St. 5:30 p.m. Free. gibsonsbookstore.com.

April 20

Concord Heights Easter Egg Hunt: The members of Concord Grange No. 322 are busy helping the Easter Bunny fill more than 1,000 plastic eggs with candy donated by Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Hannaford, Market Basket, Shaw’s and CVS for the 3rd annual Concord Heights Easter Egg Hunt at Keach Park, put on by the Concord Grange. Since the Grange has taken over this project from the city’s Parks and Recreation department, there have been an estimated 800 boys and girls from preschool to 6th grade who have participated in this event. The age groups are: Preschool to first grade, second and third grades and fourth and fifth grades. For each age group, there will be a special golden egg that will be good for a special prize. There will also be a Scavenger Hunt geared toward the older kids in the area of Keach Park near Canterbury Road and Pembroke Road.

In addition, Broken Ground School teacher Matt Finney is organizing an Easter Egg Hunt at White Park, which will follow the same schedule as the Keach Park event (starting at 11 a.m.) with the same age groups and categories. In other words, you can take your pick of which hunt to attend – Heights or White Park. Both take place at 11 a.m. on April 20.

The Grange is in need of volunteers ahead of the events to help fill the eggs, and on the day of the hunts to help set the boundaries and make sue every child gathers a few eggs. Contact Grangemaster Dick Patten at 496-2917 to ask about volunteering or for any other questions.

Keach Park, 7 Newton Ave.; White Park, 1 White St. 11 a.m. Free.

April 21

Easter Brunch Benefiting Friends Program: Join us at the Grappone Conference Center for a delicious and family-friendly Easter Brunch and Easter egg hunt! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Friends Program right here in Concord. Items from the menu include: omelette station, honey baked ham, lamb carving station, roasted mushroom risotto and a dessert bar. Ticket prices include tax and gratuity, and kids under 10 eat for free.

Also, no Easter brunch would be complete without a visit from the Easter Bunny and his good (but lesser known) friend, the Easter Chicken!

Grappone Conference Center, 70 Constitution Ave. 10 a.m. $35. eventbrite.com.

May 4

Seacoast Cat Club Cat Show: Our family-friendly cat show will include many fun events for all ages! Pet Me Cats will be there for you to pet and enjoy. Their owners can answer your questions about cats or the show. See cats willingly navigate through an obstacle course of fences, weave poles, tunnels and jumps. Vendors will be there with cat toys, supplies and wares for pets and owners and free face painting. A Kid’s Parade will take place on Sunday at noon (time approximate). Kids can join in dressed up in their favorite cat attire and bring along a stuffed animal or cat. There will be remembrances for all participating kids. At 1 p.m. on Sunday there will be a Breed Presentation. Sit and watch a judge present every breed of cat in the show and ask questions and learn about all the various breeds! Get $1 off admission if you bring either cat food or a human food donation for the N.H. Food Bank. You can also find a $1-off coupon on our website and on our Facebook page. One discount per person.

Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road. 10 a.m. on May 4, 3 p.m. May 5. $5-$7. seacoastcatclub.org.

May 16

Rock ‘N Race: The annual Payson Center for Cancer Care Rock ‘N Race run/walk 5k will be held in downtown Concord. This important annual event is presented by Merrimack County Savings Bank and benefits important resources available to cancer patients and their families at Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care’s HOPE Resource Center. This event attracts nearly 5,000 runners and walkers in support of the HOPE Resource Center. The event has something for everyone including multiple route options for a variety of abilities. Along the course, grab a bite to eat or a cool beverage from one of the many vendors. Nine talented local musicians will entertain participants throughout the course and at the finish line, enjoy a courtesy dinner while listening to more live music on the main stage.

State House, 107 N. Main St. 6 p.m. $30. giveto.concordhospital.org/events/rock-n-race.

64th Annual Kiwanis Club of Concord Spring Fair: The Spring Fair is the Kiwanis Club of Concord’s largest fundraiser, with proceeds used to support the mission of Kiwanis – to serve the children of the world. Examples of where proceeds go include scholarships, local food programs, summer camp, youth sports teams and three area high school Key Clubs. There will be a variety of games, rides and food vendors. Admission is free but games and ride ticket prices vary. Unlimited-ride wristband specials will be available for $25 ($20 with discount coupon) at select hours.

Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road. 5-10 p.m. on May 16, 5-11 p.m. May 17, noon-11 p.m. May 18, noon-6 p.m. May 19. concordkiwanis.org/Page/11101.

May 28

Running for Riley: Running For Riley is an event put together by the family of Riley Duquette to help raise awareness for families affected by rare diseases, and to celebrate the health of those fortunate enough to participate. The proceeds from the event will go to the Global Foundation for Peroxisomal Disorders (thegfpd.org). The GFPD has provided support, guidance, advanced medical expertise and the feeling of family for years now to Riley’s family.

There are three age-group divisions and all races start at 5:45 p.m. Registration/check-in begins at 5 p.m. and the walking group starts at 6 p.m. The Boys & Girls Young Runners Division (12 years and under) will run a 1-mile race, the Boys & Girls Teen Runners Division (13 to 17 years old) will run a 2-mile race and the Men & Women Open Runners Division (18+) will run a 3-mile race. Registration is $20 – register by May 20 to receive a free T-shirt. Visit gorileygo.com for more information, to register or to make a donation.

White Park, 1 White St. 5 p.m. $20. gorileygo.com.

June 1

Hoofbeats 5K: Come enjoy live music, snacks, and great door prizes at this all-abilities 5K. The level wheelchair and stroller friendly course is 5K certified and professionally timed for the competitive runner. Proceeds benefit the N.H. Rare Disorders Association which provides medical education, advocacy, and outreach to support those with rare conditions. Prizes for top runners, rollers, and fundraisers are awarded. Register soon to be guaranteed and event T-shirt! Contact us donate or volunteer.

NHTI, 31 College Drive. 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race. $20. Search Facebook for more event details.

Future in Sight’s Walk for Sight: The Walk for Sight is a community-oriented, noncompetitive walk in Concord. The walk is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and serves to raise awareness of the advancements in medical care, therapies, treatments and technology that can improve life for the growing number of people with vision loss. Join us in support of Future In Sight’s mission to help those of all ages who are blind and visually impaired develop the skills to live independently and thrive with sight loss. By walking with us, you become a partner in our mission. Followed by lunch and live music.

Future in Sight, 25 Walker St. 9 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. walk. $20 for adults (in advance), $25 day-of; $5 for children under 12. Includes T-shirt (if registered by April 29), lunch and entertainment.

June 9

Paws on the Pavement 5K: Join us for a dog-friendly 5K run/walk to benefit the Animal Rescue League of N.H. At the Animal Rescue League of N.H., we know it’s all about the human-animal bond, and that’s why we’ve made this 5K dog-friendly! Not only do you have the opportunity to participate with your dog, but when you register you can feel good about helping animals in need.

Northeast Delta Dental, 1 Delta Drive. 9 a.m. $5-$50. rescueleague.org/paws5k.

