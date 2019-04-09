Entertainment: Wild Kratts bring their wild antics to the Cap Center

Wild Kratts 2.0 is coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts on April 9 and 10. You won't want to miss this wild adventure!
Wild Kratts 2.0 is coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts on April 9 and 10. You won't want to miss this wild adventure! Courtesy of Capitol Center for the Arts

With so much going on, there’s no room for a real intro!

Music

Tuesday

  • Paul Lovely at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Camerata New England at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Senie Hunt at Barley House at 8 p.m.
  • April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • Will Hatch at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Bach’s Lunch Concert: Jazz Guitar Generations at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Friday

  • David Shore’s Trunk O Funk, Zooo Crew, Bosey Joe and Heist at Concord Community Arts Cener (40 Thorndike St.) at 8 p.m.
  • Nuff Said at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Music Out of the ‘Box presents Indian and Nepali classic music with HariMaya Adhikari, Sagar Khatiwada and friends. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Saturday

  • The Chainsaw Cowboys at Penuche’s at 9:30 p.m.
  • Mikey G at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
  • Wayside Wyatt at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Second Wind at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Fred Moyer and The Jazz Arts Trio at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at Gibson’s Bookstore, the UPS Store and at the door.

Sunday

  • State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

  • State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • Wild Kratts 2.0 at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $100 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Comedy Club at Tandy’s Pub featuring headliner Drew Dunn on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com or at the door starting at 6:30 the night of the show.
  • Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Million Dollar Quartet at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $85 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Pod Tours America at Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $99.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Arts and Dance Company’s Hispanic Flamenco Ballet at Concord City Auditorium on Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $17 at artsdancecompany.org.

Movies at Red River

The Aftermath (R/2019/108 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:40, 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:40, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:40, 8

Apollo 11 (G/2019/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35

Thursday: 2:05

Gloria Bell (R/2019/102 min.)

Tuesday: 7:45

Wednesday: 7:45

The Invisibles (NR/2019/110 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25

Thursday: 2:10, 5:25

Transit (NR/2019/101 min.)

Wednesday: 7:30

Thursday: 7:30

All movie times are p.m.

Author: Insider Staff

