Entertainment: Wild Kratts bring their wild antics to the Cap Center

With so much going on, there’s no room for a real intro!
Music
Tuesday
- Paul Lovely at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Camerata New England at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Senie Hunt at Barley House at 8 p.m.
- April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Will Hatch at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Bach’s Lunch Concert: Jazz Guitar Generations at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.
Friday
- David Shore’s Trunk O Funk, Zooo Crew, Bosey Joe and Heist at Concord Community Arts Cener (40 Thorndike St.) at 8 p.m.
- Nuff Said at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Music Out of the ‘Box presents Indian and Nepali classic music with HariMaya Adhikari, Sagar Khatiwada and friends. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
Saturday
- The Chainsaw Cowboys at Penuche’s at 9:30 p.m.
- Mikey G at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
- Wayside Wyatt at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Second Wind at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Fred Moyer and The Jazz Arts Trio at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at Gibson’s Bookstore, the UPS Store and at the door.
Sunday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Monday
- State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- Wild Kratts 2.0 at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $100 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Comedy Club at Tandy’s Pub featuring headliner Drew Dunn on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at eventbrite.com or at the door starting at 6:30 the night of the show.
- Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Million Dollar Quartet at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $85 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Pod Tours America at Capitol Center for the Arts on Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $99.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Arts and Dance Company’s Hispanic Flamenco Ballet at Concord City Auditorium on Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $17 at artsdancecompany.org.
Movies at Red River
The Aftermath (R/2019/108 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:40, 8
Wednesday: 2, 5:40, 8
Thursday: 2, 5:40, 8
Apollo 11 (G/2019/93 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35
Thursday: 2:05
Gloria Bell (R/2019/102 min.)
Tuesday: 7:45
Wednesday: 7:45
The Invisibles (NR/2019/110 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25
Thursday: 2:10, 5:25
Transit (NR/2019/101 min.)
Wednesday: 7:30
Thursday: 7:30
All movie times are p.m.