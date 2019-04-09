City Manager’s Newsletter: School Street garage update, steam line installation and more

If you see a massive, gaping hole like this at the School Street garage, go around it.

School Street garage update

Beginning this week, structural steel repairs will begin on the first floor of the School Street garage. This will result in temporary parking and traffic closures for the north half of the first floor, approximately between the elevator and School Street. The closure will last until approximately May 31. The work will also require the closure of the vehicular entrance into the garage immediately adjacent to the North Stair Tower (aka the School Street Stair Tower). However, the second vehicular entrance on School Street, which serves the upper levels of the garage, will remain open.

This closure will require the relocation of certain handicap parking spaces to the fourth floor of the garage. However, two handicap spaces will remain on the first floor at the Warren Street end of the garage. The Warren Street entrance to the garage will remain open; however, it will only serve the first floor parking spaces located at the south end of the garage. No vehicular or pedestrian traffic between Warren Street and School Street will be permitted through the garage.

Tree Care for Homeowners class

Join Community Forester Cory Keeffe to learn how to properly plant and maintain a tree on your property, as well as where to plant it to enjoy benefits for many years.

During this event, we will go over the proper planting of a new tree and participate in a tree planting at the City Wide Community Center (weather dependent). In addition, you will learn how to care for your trees, including how to prune branches for maintaining safety and aesthetics. There will also be a demonstration of i-Tree Design, a free program that can be used to help you estimate the benefits of trees on your property, and get input on location, species and tree size.

Free instructional hand-outs from the Arbor Day Foundation, U.S. Forest Service and International Society of Arboriculture will be available.

This event takes place April 11 at the City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Children are welcome to participate in a tree-themed activity in the Heights Branch of the Concord Public Library during the event.

Steam line installation

The State of New Hampshire will be installing new steam lines on Green Street and Park Street until November. Work for this week includes the following:

Park Street (between Green and North State streets): One-way traffic will be maintained through use of barricades, barrels and flaggers. The sidewalk on the south side of the street and parking on both sides of the street will be closed during the construction period. Pedestrian detour signage will be provided.

Green Street (between Capitol and Park streets): The sidewalk and parking on the east side of the street will be closed during the construction period. Northbound traffic will be detoured around the work zone on a 24-hour basis. Southbound traffic and parking on the west side of the road will be maintained.

