Bulletin Board: Comedy Club, cooking workshop and more

VNA offers Grief Goes to the Movies

Concord Regional VNA and Concord Public Library offer a “Grief Goes to the Movies” program on Tuesday, April 9 at 2 p.m. at Concord Public Library. This evening’s movie is Collateral Beauty (1 hour, 37 minutes; rated PG-13).

Join us as we learn about, explore, and discuss grief and its impact on our lives through the use of popular films. Movies are followed by a short discussion of food-for-thought questions that explore grief-related themes observed in the film. Movies are free and open to the public. Please make a note of movie ratings as most films are not appropriate for children. Light refreshments will be provided.

Registration is recommended, but not required. For more information, email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Comedy Club to feature Drew Dunn

Laughta in New Hampsha, a division of NoDo Productions, is presenting another great lineup of comedians at the new Comedy Club at Tandy’s Pub, 1 Eagle Square, in downtown Concord. Rising star of standup comedy, Drew Dunn, will be the featured headliner, joined by the following talented comedians: Dawn Hartill, Thomas Hayes, Ali Simpson and Randy Williams. The evening is hosted by local producer and performer Doris Ballard. Tickets are $10 and available at Eventbrite NoDo Productions, and at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Tandy’s Pub offers a full bar and menu in the Club. For more information, email info@nodoproductions.com.

Doris Ballard

Parchment paper cooking workshop

Need a little more simplicity in the kitchen? How about discovering Parchment Paper Cooking.

Explore this faster, better, smarter cooking technique at workshop Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Center for Health Promotion, with no pots and pans and little mess. Easy on the prep time and quick on the clean-up. Did we mention full of flavor?

There’s even a special $5 workshop price for AARP members, and AARP members can bring one guest for an additional $5. Spend an hour with AARP New Hampshire and Center for Health Promotion and learn a new cooking technique. Registration is required by calling 230-7300.

Jamie Bulen

Penacook Food Pantry spring fair

The annual United Church of Penacook Spring Fair and Bake Sale will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Fellowship Hall and, weather permitting, outside in the Canal Street parking lot. There will be crafts, product vendors, attic treasures and a baked goods table. Coffee, drinks and snacks will be on sale and hot dogs and snacks will be available at lunchtime. Proceeds from this event are used to help support the United Church Food Pantry. The church is at the corner of Community Drive and Canal Street in Penacook. For more info and a list of crafters and vendors, visit ucpnh.org.

Lynne Raleigh

Stage Lynx present ‘Blithe Spirit’

On the weekend of April 12 to 14, NHTI’s Stage Lynx drama club will present the classic Noël Coward comedy Blithe Spirit. The show will be performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in NHTI’s Sweeney Auditorium. Admission is $14, or $8 for ages 12 and under (free for NHTI students).

Jewel Davis

Pride Pops Up – Again – at Area 23

We are popping up again! And we’re on the move.

Last time, more than 50 LGBTQ and allies gathered to enjoy great drinks, wonderful food and fantastic friends new and old. For our next gathering, we’re sharing the love with the folks at Area 23 in Concord. That means local craft beers, great grub, a killer playlist and darts!

The event is Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Area 23. There’s no registration and no cover charge – just show up and have a good time!

LGBTQNH

Related Posts