Entertainment: Concord Community Music School’s Community Music Fest highlights a musical week

We’ve got a pretty nice week of entertainment here in the first week of April. On the music side, Concord Community Music School holds its all-day Community Music Fest on Saturday, offering up all kinds of chances to both listen to and create sweet sounds. Then, later that evening, ’80s and ’90s legend Paul Reiser, star of Mad About You, among many other big-time Hollywood productions, will do a comedy show at the Capitol Center for the Arts, featuring Vance Gilbert opening up.

Enjoy the week!

Music

Tuesday

Michael Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Open jazz jam session at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

David Liebman with Marc Copland at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Free show.

Thursday

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Brian Walker at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Friday

Hometown Eulogy at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Senie Hunt at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

Saturday

Tim & Dave Show at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Lights Out! Acoustic Jam with Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 1 p.m.

Rock House Rangers at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Pardon the Spins at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

April Cushman at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Community Music Fest – Discover the Music Inside You at Concord Community Music School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full schedule and more details are available at ccmusicschool.org.

Sunday

Mike Alberici at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Erik Hodges guitar repair clinic at Strings & Things Music at 2 p.m.

Monday

Jared Steer at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater/Comedy

Paul Reiser with opener Vance Gilbert at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Wild Kratts 2.0: Activate Creature Power! at the Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $100 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Beer, Food, Hope, and Baseball: Three One-Act Plays at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. The plays are “Facing Backward” by George Kelly, “The Milltown Metaphors” by Alan Lindsay and “Throw the Bums Out” by Jane Hunt.

Putting it Together: New Works at Hatbox Theatre on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Gloria Bell (R/2019/102 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:45 , 8

Wednesday: 2, 5:45, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:45, 8

Apollo 11 (G/2019/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:45

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:45

Transit (NR/2019/101 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:40, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:10

Thursday: 2:10, 5:40, 7:50

All movie times are p.m.

