CASL Part II: These 12 students are also going to change the world

Sydney Pollard, John Stark Regional High School. One word that describes you: Perseverance. Two qualities of a good leader: Rule-follower, can communicate well. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Matty Healy. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Olivia Parzick, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Dedicated. Two qualities of a good leader: Good listener, open to new ideas. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Serena Williams, one of the greatest female tennis players. I would love to get advice from her and hear her story of her rise to fame. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Derek Wagner, The Derryfield School. One word that describes you: Compassionate. Two qualities of a good leader: Hard working (leading by example), dedicated. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Patrice Bergeron. JON BODELL / Insider staff

David Bean, Concord High School. One word that describes you: Dedicated. Two qualities of a good leader: Flexible, open-minded. If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be? Tom Brady. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Sam Ralston, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Outgoing. Two qualities of a good leader: Decisiveness, accurate. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Paul Rabil. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Jack Roberge, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Determined. Two qualities of a good leader: Motivating others, communication. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Jeff Bezos. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Vanessa Maslauskas, Merrimack Valley High School. One word that describes you: Responsible. Two qualities of a good leader: Confident and reliable. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Shawn Mendes. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Hannah Brown, Pembroke Academy. One word that describes you: Determined. Two qualities of a good leader: Motivating and caring. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Oprah. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Nika Mitchell, Concord High School. One word that describes you: Creative. Two qualities of a good leader: Collaborative and passionate. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Katharine Graham, the first female CEO of the Washington Post. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Annika Geiben Lynn, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Open-minded. Two qualities of a good leader: Listening to others, respectful critique. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Amy Poehler -- women empowerment and hilarious. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Bella Payne, Bishop Brady High School. One word that describes you: Hard-working. Two qualities of a good leader: Confidence and selflessness. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Tara Mounsey. JON BODELL / Insider staff