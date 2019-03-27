CASL Part II: These 12 students are also going to change the world

By Insider Staff - Mar 27, 2019 |
Sydney Pollard, John Stark Regional High School. One word that describes you: Perseverance. Two qualities of a good leader: Rule-follower, can communicate well. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Matty Healy. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Olivia Parzick, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Dedicated. Two qualities of a good leader: Good listener, open to new ideas. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Serena Williams, one of the greatest female tennis players. I would love to get advice from her and hear her story of her rise to fame. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Derek Wagner, The Derryfield School. One word that describes you: Compassionate. Two qualities of a good leader: Hard working (leading by example), dedicated. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Patrice Bergeron. JON BODELL / Insider staff
David Bean, Concord High School. One word that describes you: Dedicated. Two qualities of a good leader: Flexible, open-minded. If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be? Tom Brady. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Sam Ralston, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Outgoing. Two qualities of a good leader: Decisiveness, accurate. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Paul Rabil. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Jack Roberge, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Determined. Two qualities of a good leader: Motivating others, communication. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Jeff Bezos. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Vanessa Maslauskas, Merrimack Valley High School. One word that describes you: Responsible. Two qualities of a good leader: Confident and reliable. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Shawn Mendes. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Hannah Brown, Pembroke Academy. One word that describes you: Determined. Two qualities of a good leader: Motivating and caring. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Oprah. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Nika Mitchell, Concord High School. One word that describes you: Creative. Two qualities of a good leader: Collaborative and passionate. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Katharine Graham, the first female CEO of the Washington Post. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Annika Geiben Lynn, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Open-minded. Two qualities of a good leader: Listening to others, respectful critique. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Amy Poehler -- women empowerment and hilarious. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Bella Payne, Bishop Brady High School. One word that describes you: Hard-working. Two qualities of a good leader: Confidence and selflessness. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Tara Mounsey. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Luke Berube, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Determined. Two qualities of a good leader: Cohesive, selfless. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Pele. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Sydney Pollard, John Stark Regional High School. One word that describes you: Perseverance. Two qualities of a good leader: Rule-follower, can communicate well. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Matty Healy.
Olivia Parzick, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Dedicated. Two qualities of a good leader: Good listener, open to new ideas. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Serena Williams, one of the greatest female tennis players. I would love to get advice from her and hear her story of her rise to fame.
Derek Wagner, The Derryfield School. One word that describes you: Compassionate. Two qualities of a good leader: Hard working (leading by example), dedicated. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Patrice Bergeron.
David Bean, Concord High School. One word that describes you: Dedicated. Two qualities of a good leader: Flexible, open-minded. If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be? Tom Brady.
Sam Ralston, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Outgoing. Two qualities of a good leader: Decisiveness, accurate. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Paul Rabil.
Jack Roberge, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Determined. Two qualities of a good leader: Motivating others, communication. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Jeff Bezos.
Vanessa Maslauskas, Merrimack Valley High School. One word that describes you: Responsible. Two qualities of a good leader: Confident and reliable. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Shawn Mendes.
Hannah Brown, Pembroke Academy. One word that describes you: Determined. Two qualities of a good leader: Motivating and caring. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Oprah.
Nika Mitchell, Concord High School. One word that describes you: Creative. Two qualities of a good leader: Collaborative and passionate. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Katharine Graham, the first female CEO of the Washington Post.
Annika Geiben Lynn, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Open-minded. Two qualities of a good leader: Listening to others, respectful critique. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Amy Poehler — women empowerment and hilarious.
Bella Payne, Bishop Brady High School. One word that describes you: Hard-working. Two qualities of a good leader: Confidence and selflessness. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Tara Mounsey.
Luke Berube, Bow High School. One word that describes you: Determined. Two qualities of a good leader: Cohesive, selfless. If you could spend a day with one person, who would it be? Pele.
The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce welcomed 24 students selected to take part in Capital Area Student Leadership 2019 during a reception on Feb. 20, also attended by parents, guardians, CASL committee members and Chamber staff program liaisons. The students assembled again in early March at the City Wide Community Center for CASL Communication Day, during which students interviewed each other for this Insider feature, gave speeches, toured the facility and met with Dr. Deborah Osgood of the Osgood & Associates financial services firm and Josh Hardy of ConcordTV.
CASL is New Hampshire’s only regional student leadership and civics program. It is offered annually by the Chamber for high school sophomores in the Greater Concord area and generously underwritten by Northeast Delta Dental. Supplemental funding for CASL is provided through the Chamber’s annual Funds for Education Golf Tournament.
This year’s class includes students from eight schools in the Capital Region, 12 of whom are featured here. The other 12 students were featured in last week’s Insider.
Related Posts
Related Posts