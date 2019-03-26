Parker Academy to host Empty Bowls fundraiser Wednesday

Students at Parker Academy have created pottery bowls by hand for the Empty Bowls fundraiser to fund hunger relief efforts in the area. Courtesy of Parker Education

Students at Parker Academy have been working really hard preparing for the school’s annual fundraiser, Empty Bowls, which is scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the school, 2 Fisk Road.

The event raises money for hunger relief efforts in the local area. Parker Academy students have created pottery bowls by hand, from rolling the clay, creating the 3D structures and custom painting them. The faculty, staff and families provide soups and breads for the meal, and participants go home with a hand-crafted pottery bowl to serve as a reminder that there are always those whose bowls are empty.

The effort has consistently raised $1,000 or more in the last eight years of this event, and the school is excited to host it again.

A guest speaker from Hunger Solutions will come in and talk with the students as well as multiple other classes touching on hunger issues that effect people every day.

The fundraiser is closed to the public except by invitation due to Parker Academy being a small, private school. Instilling the importance of community service in these young minds is extremely important to us – 1 in 9 children struggle with hunger in New Hampshire, according to a 2016 study, and we hope to alter people to this through our Empty Bowls initiative.

Julie Hamel

Parker Academy

