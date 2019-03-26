City of Concord posts load limit signs this week

Load limit sign. Courtesy

The city of Concord began posting “No Trucking – Load Limit 9 Tons” signs Monday to protect roads from heavy vehicles during the spring thaw. Weight restrictions are posted on roads to help minimize additional road damage from heavy vehicles on weakened road structures. Road structures are naturally weakened around this time of year from the frequent freezing and thawing cycles. The fluctuating temperatures can cause the ground to shift, leading to cracks in the pavement, as well as potholes and weak road structures.

The road load limits of 9 tons will not affect the average car or truck, but will impact heavy construction vehicles and commercial trucking. Road load limits will continue as long as conditions require, but will likely remain in place until the end of March or beginning of April depending on the weather and road conditions. Limits will not be removed until all snow has melted and ditches are clear of any standing water.

Stefanie Breton

Related Posts