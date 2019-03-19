Entertainment: Loaded music schedules at Area 23, Hermanos, plus lots of laughs coming to Hatbox

It’s a pretty good week ahead – if you’re into music, comedy and movies, that is. There’s tons to check out, so stop reading this intro and go be entertained!

Music

Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Andrew Merzi at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m., sign-ups start at 6.

New Black Eagle Jazz Band at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Arthur James at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Clint LaPointe at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Duo del Inferno at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Friday

The Watts Up Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Battle Street and Friends at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

David Young & The Interstate Kings at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Music Out of the ‘Box presents Delusive Relics at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Saturday

Senie Hunt at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market at 10 a.m.

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Roses to Ruin and Ethyric & B. Snair at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Songwriter Circle with host Liam Spain at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

2nd Story Underground at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

Mr. Nick & the Dirty Tricks at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

These Trees at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Michael Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater/Comedy

Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Boggis Comedy presents Mike Dorval at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Victoria Valentine: Paranormal Investigator at Hatbox Theatre on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. An original radio play series created by Dan Knight and Douglas Osterhoudt, Victoria Valentine mixes old and new and harkens back to the age of stories like The Shadow, The Lone Ranger and Dick Tracy.

Movies at Red River

Apollo 11 (G/2019/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:45

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:45

Everybody Knows (R/2019/133 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Wednesday: 2

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8:05

Birds of Passage (NR/2018/125 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 7:30

Free Solo (R/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 5:30

Wednesday: 5:30

Thursday: 5:30

All movie times are p.m.

