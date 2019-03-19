City Manager’s Newsletter: World Water Day, wastewater treatment facility open house and more

Last Friday, the city’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter. The letter was too long to print in its entirety here, but you can access the full version at concordnh.gov by clicking the “Newsletter” button on the homepage.

Fix a Leak Week and contest

Join Concord General Services in celebrating EPA WaterSense’s “Fix a Leak Week,” March 18 to 24! Leaks can waste a lot of water and can lead to outrageous utility bills. A leaky faucet, showerhead, toilet or irrigation system may seem harmless, but more than 10,000 gallons of water are wasted each year from leaks in the average household. Sometimes leaks can be silent and go undetected until you notice an increase in your water bill. Find and fix household leaks to save water and possibly even money on utility bills.

Free Toilet Leak Dye Test Kits are available at the water billing office at 311 N. State St. through the end of March. Grab a kit to perform a quick and easy leak test on your toilet. Leaky toilets can be a big culprit in high water bills and wasted water.

Concord residents can enter Concord General Services’ Royal Leak Detection contest for a chance to win a WaterSense labeled toilet. The American Standard dual-flush 1.0/1.6 GPF (gallons per flush) white elongated toilet is certified to use at least 20 percent less water without sacrificing performance. Leaks can be a royal pain, but residents can find and fix water leaks by performing a “royal” leak detection. Share how you have found and fixed water leaks for a chance to win a new royal “throne” (toilet). Enter by submitting a contest entry form (available online or in person at General Services’ water billing office) and/or by tagging Concord General Services on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram in a public post with how you have found and fixed water leaks. Double your chance to win by entering the contest both ways! All entries must be received by 5 p.m. Sunday. By entering the contest, you agree to the official contest rules.

Learn more about Fix A Leak Week, how to find leaks, the EPA WaterSense Program and the Royal Leak Detection contest at concordnh.gov/leaks.

World Water Day, open house

March 22 (Friday) is World Water Day, a United Nations initiative to celebrate water and advocate for sustainable management of resources.

The city of Concord invites you to celebrate World Water Day by learning more about wastewater. Do you know what happens to water that has been used? Where does the water go after you wash your hands, take a shower, do laundry or flush the toilet? The answer: wastewater treatment facilities.

In Concord, the city’s sanitary sewer collection system and wastewater treatment facilities operate to collect wastewater from residential, commercial and industrial properties to be treated according to federal and local standards. Approximately 4.3 million gallons of wastewater are processed every day in Concord to protect public health and the local environment. The reclaimed water is properly disinfected, tested regularly for quality standards and recovered safely back into the Merrimack River.

In celebration of World Water Day, residents are invited to join Concord General Services on Friday for an open house of their Hall Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. Stop by the administration building at 125 Hall St. any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a facility tour and a walk-through of the treatment process. Attendees should be advised that odor emissions have reduced significantly over the years through past facility improvements, but some odors are still present due to the natural treatment process. For any questions about the open house, please send an email to generalservices@concordnh.gov. Learn more about Concord’s wastewater treatment by visiting concordnh.gov/wastewater.

Stefanie Breton

Related Posts