CYPN: Melina Murray is the Young Professional of the Month

Melina Murray, a real estate agent with EXIT Realty Great Beginnings, is the Concord Young Professionals Network's Young Professional of the Month. Courtesy of Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Concord Young Professionals Network introduces you to our “Young Professional of the Month,” Melina Murray. Each month the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Where do you live? Concord.

Where do you currently work? I’m a real estate agent at EXIT Realty Great Beginnings with offices in both Concord and Portsmouth. I’m licensed to practice real estate in all of N.H.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? I love meeting with people and getting to find out what they hope for and what they love about a house that will soon be their home, as well as the opportunity to meet with someone, see how they constructed their home and how they are now willing to open a new path for themselves and others by listing it.

Where did you go to school? University of Tampa and NHTI.

What do you like to do for fun? Fun fact about me that not a lot of people know: I love to ride motorcycles. I also love being outside, and at any ocean or lake.

Favorite places to be? In a noncrazy way, anywhere that’s on the motorcycle.

Last book you’ve read?A Study in Scarlet by Sherlock Holmes.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? I found out through a Facebook post, actually! I noticed a CYPN event at UNH Law, and decided to go by myself. I felt extremely anxious, but everyone was extremely warm and kind, and helped me meet new people. I’ve met great friends and business partners through CYPN and wouldn’t exchange it for the world. It’s definitely helped me grow my business, and grow personally through the friends I’ve made.

Who is your greatest role model? My mother! She’s moved her whole life for me and has done everything she could to make sure I succeed.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Moritomo for sure! Best sushi around!!

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? Downtown Concord! I love all the new work they’ve put into our downtown to bring in more people and business. I love the artwork! If you ever have time, take a peek at Capital Plaza and look at the artwork hanging there – my personal favorite was the flamingos.

Favorite movie of all time? Toss-up between 500 Days of Summer and When Harry Met Sally.

What is one of your life goals? To become a lawyer one day or be closely involved with law. I’ve wanted to be a lawyer since I was 9 years old and have never let go of that dream!

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? UNH Law! I loved the tour and learning about the law school. It was also my first-ever event with CYPN and I felt so welcomed – I won’t ever forget it!

If you could visit any country, where would you go? Greece! I’ve wanted to go there since I was 9.

Where is the best place you’ve visited? Montevideo, Uruguay. I was actually born there. We came to the U.S. when I was 4 and have lived here since. I’ve gone back with my parents to visit family and I absolutely love being there.

Who would you really like to meet? John Green! I’ve read all his books, including short stories in a few months when I was young, and never lost the love for his writing.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I’m fluent in both Spanish and English, know little bits of Portuguese, and have always wanted to learn multiple languages. I also collect Polaroid cameras, the older versions, mainly the 600 kind.

(About CYPN: Concord Young Professionals Network is a professional and personal development initiative of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce that promotes the growth of Capital Region professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s. CYPN will host a free networking event on March 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Marketplace New England. More info and registration online at ConcordNHChamber.com/CYPN. Email events@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for future event updates.)

Related Posts