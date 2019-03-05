St. Paul’s School rectory chef to compete in NH Food Bank Steel Chef Challenge

Bradley Labarre, rectory chef at St. Paul's School, demonstrates some of his skills on the job recently. Labarre will compete against two other Granite State chefs in the New Hampshire Food Bank Steel Chef Challenge in Manchester on March 11. Courtesy of Derek Thomson

St. Paul’s School Certified Executive Chef Bradley Labarre is one of four Granite State chefs who will compete in the New Hampshire Food Bank Steel Chef Challenge in Manchester on March 11. Labarre will join culinary talent from across the state in this celebrated cook-off for charity.

A native of Manchester, Labarre began working in kitchens at the age of 13. While working on his childhood paper route, the aspiring gastronome talked his way into a job washing dishes at a local diner. The gig inspired a life-long passion for the culinary arts. Since then, Labarre has worked his way through a variety of kitchens, including serving as the executive chef in a country club. Following 17 years living in the Charlotte, N.C., area, Labarre returned to the Granite State where he worked in corporate catering before joining St. Paul’s School as the Rectory chef.

A frequent contributor to New Hampshire Magazine, Labarre frequently writes food for blogs and print publications. His most recent New Hampshire Magazine piece honored traditional New Hampshire dishes.

This is the fourth year of the N.H. Food Bank Steel Chef Challenge. The contest is hosted by Iron Chef alumna Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, a regular on Food Network shows such as Chopped, Beat Bobby Flay and Bakers vs. Fakers. The event will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, 700 Elm St. Tickets are already sold out, but email Lisa Dean at lsdean@nhfoodbank.org if you would like to be put on the waiting list.

Tenley Rooney

St. Paul’s School

Related Posts