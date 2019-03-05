On Display: N.H. Potter’s Guild’s ‘Once Upon the Earth’ exhibit at Kimball Jenkins

Spirit Castle #1 by Christian Slater. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Spirit Castle #2 by Christian Slater. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Reminiscence: It's Complicated by Maureen Mills. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Once Upon the Earth by Liz Sibley Fletcher. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Closed Form by Claire Provencher. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Survivors of the Storm by Lydia Grey. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Unlikely Couple by Claire Provencher. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Fruit Bowl by Christina Belinger. JON BODELL / Insider staff
King of the Salmon Fishermen by Patsy Belt. JON BODELL / Insider staff
From March through April, Kimball Jenkins will be displaying the exhibit “Once Upon the Earth,” featuring works by the New Hampshire Potters Guild. The exhibit is on display in the mansion gallery, and an artists’ reception will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. (snow date is Friday).

