On Display: N.H. Potter’s Guild’s ‘Once Upon the Earth’ exhibit at Kimball Jenkins

Spirit Castle #1 by Christian Slater. JON BODELL / Insider staff Spirit Castle #2 by Christian Slater. JON BODELL / Insider staff Reminiscence: It's Complicated by Maureen Mills. JON BODELL / Insider staff Once Upon the Earth by Liz Sibley Fletcher. JON BODELL / Insider staff Closed Form by Claire Provencher. JON BODELL / Insider staff Survivors of the Storm by Lydia Grey. JON BODELL / Insider staff Unlikely Couple by Claire Provencher. JON BODELL / Insider staff Fruit Bowl by Christina Belinger. JON BODELL / Insider staff King of the Salmon Fishermen by Patsy Belt. JON BODELL / Insider staff

From March through April, Kimball Jenkins will be displaying the exhibit “Once Upon the Earth,” featuring works by the New Hampshire Potters Guild. The exhibit is on display in the mansion gallery, and an artists’ reception will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. (snow date is Friday).

