On Display II: Paintings by Patty Fazio at the NHTI library for the month of March

The work of Patty Fazio is on display at the NHTI library throughout the month of March.
Fazio is a life-long artist and an emerging painter, primarily working in oils. With a bold palette, she represents still life pieces and her subjects are often familiar or found objects with lively color or curious form. She is a life-long learner who has trained in art through coursework, workshops and self-study.
Originally from the North Shore area of Boston, Fazio has traveled in the U.S. and parts of Europe, residing in New Hampshire for over 30 years. She is employed as a sales-designer with a nationally recognized, fine custom cabinetmaker based in Claremont.