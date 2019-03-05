On Display II: Paintings by Patty Fazio at the NHTI library for the month of March

Commercial Alley 1. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Lobstaah Fleet 1. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Yellow Cove. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Cove Light 1. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Dune Grasses. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Pierce Cove. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Floral Study 3. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Blue Citrus. JON BODELL / Insider staff
Pear Study 2. JON BODELL / Insider staff
The work of Patty Fazio is on display at the NHTI library throughout the month of March.

Fazio is a life-long artist and an emerging painter, primarily working in oils. With a bold palette, she represents still life pieces and her subjects are often familiar or found objects with lively color or curious form.  She is a life-long learner who has trained in art through coursework, workshops and self-study.

Originally from the North Shore area of Boston, Fazio has traveled in the U.S. and parts of Europe, residing in New Hampshire for over 30 years. She is employed as a sales-designer with a nationally recognized, fine custom cabinetmaker based in Claremont.

 

 

