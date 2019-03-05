Bulletin Board: Milestones, performances and other items

Cobblestone Pointe Active Living, located in East Concord, participated in a “Canned Food Sculpture” recently. We raised over 60 Campbell’s soup cans and more than 20 Starkist tuna cans to create our “We Salute You, America” American flag sculpture. All donations will be dropped off to First Congregational Church of Concord. Courtesy of Danielle Merrill

Local Baskit to celebrate birthday

Local Baskit is celebrating its second anniversary with a open house event on Tuesday, March 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Stop in to this free event to learn more and toast to the anniversary.

New Hampshire’s local take on the recipe kit concept is thriving and expanding as national meal kit brands report declining subscribers. “We have found a special niche of providing the convenient recipe kit concept with as many locally sourced ingredients as possible and offering a really good selection of local beers to pair with the meals. By pulling together the kits fresh each week, we can use less packaging and make recycling easier, and our customers feel good about supporting local farms and breweries,” said Beth Richards, owner of Local Baskit.

Local Baskit’s growth has also included the opening of a cafe within the lobby of the Concord Center building for tenants and the public alike. The expansion of the Local Baskit cafe allows Richards to minimize food waste: “If we have extra halloumi cheese from a case ordered for meal kit customers, we create an amazing halloumi and hummus veggie wrap as a special in the cafe.” The Local Baskit Cafe operates Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and the Local Baskit Marketplace is open from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Beth Richards

William Halacy to speak at NHTI

On Tuesday, March 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Library Living Room, NHTI presents the next event in its Wings of Knowledge lecture series for the 2018-19 academic year. William Halacy will share “The Benefits of Asian Medicine,” a presentation on Tai Chi and acupuncture.

After a successful career of 26 years in public safety, Halacy retired and began a new career in Asian medicine. Following six years of study and graduation from the New England School of Acupuncture with a master’s degree in acupuncture, he opened his practice in Concord in 2008. He is a nationally certified Diplomate in Acupuncture, certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, and licensed by the state of New Hampshire.

Stephen Ambra

St. Paddy’s Day comedy at Tandy’s

Kick off the St. Patrick’s Day weekend with music and lots of laughs at the Comedy Club in Tandy’s Pub on Thursday, March 14. Presented by Laughta in New Hampsha, a division of NoDo Productions, the evening opens with entertainment by the Green Heron Band, an acoustic folk duo that combines guitar, fiddle, banjo and harmonies to bring the back porch to the stage.

And then comedy takes the stage, featuring Boston-based headliner Dave Rattigan, who has gained popularity with his CD, Dave Rattigan: Thinks he’s Funny, and some of New England’s funniest comics: Scott MacNeil, Colleen McCauley, Mark Moccia and John Tousignant. The evening is hosted by local comedian Rick Gauthier.

Tandy’s Pub is located at 1 Eagle Square. Doors of the Comedy Club open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Eventbrite NoDoProductions, or at the door the night of the performance starting at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited.

For more information, contact Norm Ballard at 715-0333 or send an email to info@nodoproductions.com. Follow NoDo productions on Facebook.

Doris Ballard

Andrew North to release new album

Andrew North is releasing a new solo album, Lost City, covering 15 years of creativity, change, loss and wanderlust.

Lost City spans 15 years, countless life changes, and one quarter-life crisis. Andrew started working on these songs in 2004 at age 20 with his college band, The Woodshed. He wrote “The Jungle” on school break while living in a one-room house near the beach in Rhode Island. In 2007, the band broke up and Andrew took some time away from songwriting and playing. Working on “Braggadocio” was his only creative outlet during three hermetic years in law school in rural Vermont.

The themes of the album began to emerge when Andrew saw the light and came back to music in 2016. He started writing new songs and playing coffee shop open mics. “Go North” and “Thing About the Woods” both came from this time, and both reflect themes of wanderlust, regret and coming to terms with moving forward, even if you love the past you had to leave.

Lost City will be available March 8 on Bandcamp, CDBaby, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and all other major streaming services. Lost City was recorded and engineered at Tank Studios in Burlington, Vt. Andrew North & The Rangers will play a show at Penuche’s on March 16, a show to help launch the new album. Expect a cover charge of about $3 that night.

Andrew Grosvenor

Sculpture made of food to be donated

Cobblestone Pointe Active Living, located in East Concord, participated in a “Canned Food Sculpture” recently. We raised over 60 Campbell’s soup cans and more than 20 Starkist tuna cans to create our “We Salute You, America” American flag sculpture.

All donations will be dropped off to First Congregational Church of Concord.

Cobblestone Pointe Active Living is a 62 and older active living community located in East Concord.

Danielle Merrill

Related Posts