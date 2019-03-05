Entertainment: Symphony NH coming to town to perform some Mozart

Symphony NH, with soloist Marza Merophi Wilks and guest conductor Stefano Sarzani, will perform at Concord City Auditorium on March 10. Courtesy of Symphony NH

We’ve got a pretty eventful week ahead of us on the entertainment front, as Symphony New Hampshire comes to the Audi to play some Mozart and, on the other end of the spectrum, Area 23 hosts what it calls “the worst karaoke experience you’ll ever love.”

Enjoy!

MusicTuesday

Krimson Krewe at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Catfish-Howl at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Storytellers, open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Paul Hubert at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Peter Pappas at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Robby Miller at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Karaoke Roulette, billed as “The worst karaoke experience you’ll ever love!” at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Friday

Fuzz Boxx at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 8 p.m.

Andrew North & The Rangers at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

Arga Mojo at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Malcolm Salls at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Clint LaPointe at Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market at 10 a.m.

Acoustic Duo with Joel at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.

Dirty Looks at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Joe Gattuso guitar clinic featuring Brad Myrick at Strings & Things Music at 2 p.m.

Symphony N.H. Winter Concert at Concord City Auditorium at 3 p.m. Tickets are $18-$49 at symphonynh.org.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17 at hatboxnh.com.

Stones in His Pockets at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17 at hatboxnh.com.

Frindle at Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and noon. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.

Winston Churchill: The Blitz at Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 at ccanh.com.

Dance Xplosion at Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m.

Movies at Red River

Arctic (PG-13/2018/98 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:50

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:50

They Shall Not Grow Old (R/2018/129 min.)

Tuesday: 2

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 8:05

Free Solo (PG-13/2018/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:45

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35, 7:45

All movie times are p.m.

