City Manager’s Newsletter: Tree removal, special election and more

Last Friday, the city’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter. The letter was too long to print in its entirety here, but you can access the full version at concordnh.gov by clicking the “Newsletter” button on the homepage.

Special election is March 5

Residents will vote for one at-large city councilor position and one Ward 10 councilor position on Tuesday, March 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on the election, go to concordnh.gov.

Tree removal next to Wendy’s

Diseased white pine trees between Wendy’s restaurant and Bangor Savings Bank at the intersection of Loudon Road and Blodgett Street have been scheduled for removal this week. The city of Concord has contracted McGuinness Tree Service for crane services to remove 18 trees infected with fungal diseases. McGuiness Tree Service has obtained the FAA permit needed to begin work and has scheduled the removal to take place on March 6, 7, and 8 if needed.

Blodgett Street will be closed during this work and eastbound traffic on Loudon Road may be affected as well.

The city has monitored the declined condition of the trees for the past few years and noticed continuous signs of rot throughout the root zone and trunk sections. The trees are being removed in the interest of public safety.

The city’s Conservation Commission will fund and assist Concord General Services’ tree crew with replanting on this parcel. The soil will be evaluated after the trees are removed to assess the tree species best suited for replanting.

PGA Junior League at Beaver Meadow

PGA Junior League Golf at Beaver Meadow is a fun, social and inclusive opportunity for boys and girls ages 17 and under to learn and enjoy the game of golf. Much like other recreational league sports, participants wear numbered jerseys and play on teams with their friends. Beaver Meadow is happy to offer a community-centered environment that engages both friends and family in the game of golf.

Please contact Phil Davis, PGA golf pro, at the pro shop (228-8954) for more information.

School Street garage update

Work continues on the School Street Garage. The new elevator was completed approximately one month ago and is operating well. Demolition of the south stair tower (aka Warren Street tower) is largely complete, and excavation of the foundation hole for the new tower will begin soon. The new south stair will be completed later this summer.

Steel restoration is ongoing and intensifying as the contractor works toward the lower levels of the garage where deterioration is more extensive. Steel restoration includes reinforcement or replacement of select columns and beams, in addition to sandblasting, priming and painting the structure’s entire steel frame. The project is approximately 50 percent completed and is scheduled to finish in summer 2020.

Penacook library new hours

Effective immediately, the new hours for the Penacook branch public library are Mondays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Ice season almost over at Everett

Ice season at the Everett Arena is almost over! Ice skating will continue Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 15. Admission is $5 (free for ages 3 and under) and skate rentals are available at the Pro Shop for $5.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) continues Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. through March 15. Admission is $10 (free entry for goalies). Helmet and gloves are required (full equipment recommended). The Pro Shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the ice season. Sharpen your skates at the Pro Shop for only $6!

Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Stefanie Breton

Related Posts