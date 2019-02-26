Entertainment: A slew of stage shows in an otherwise fairly light week

A Simple Space is coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday. The group has been described as “Cirque du Soleil with a fistful of grit” by the "UK Express." Courtesy of Capitol Center for the Arts

We’re very close to the end of the month, which means some of the music venues around here have only posted their shows through Thursday, the last day of the month. But, we more than make up for that with an absolute trove of theatrical performances on all of the city’s main stages.

Have a look:

Music

Tuesday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Poor Howard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Corey Brackett at Common Man at 7 p.m.

Laser Show at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Joel Begin at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Friday

Andrew North & The Rangers at Area 23 at 8 p.m. The word is “animals.”

Alan Roux Band playing the blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Saturday Afternoon Music with host Crazy Steve at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

C-Rock at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

Musical Buffet with The Sequoias, Flowder, Queen Anne’s Revenge and Quincer at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Alan Roux Band playing jazz at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 6:30 p.m.

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Open mic at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Rock Again! Part Two – The Fab ’50s at Concord City Auditorium on Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $28 to $38 plus fees at ccanh.com. Turn back the hands of time and come out to celebrate the decade of the fab ‘50s!

John Hunter at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Krimson Krewe at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

National Theatre Live in HD presents The Tragedy of King Richard the Second at Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday (Feb. 26) at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com. Simon Russell Beale plays William Shakespeare’s Richard II, broadcast live from the stage of the Almeida Theatre in London to cinemas.

Gravity and Other Myths: A Simple Space at Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $12 plus fees at ccanh.com. Seven acrobats push their physical limits without reserve; this performance is simultaneously raw, frantic and delicate. The performance contains one scene of near nudity.

Stones in His Pockets at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Winner of the UK’s prestigious Olivier Award in 2001 as Best Comedy, this magical piece of theatrical genius is both hilarious and heartbreaking.

A witty and beautifully crafted tragicomedy, Stones examines the exploitative and dysfunctional relationship when Hollywood takes over a small town in rural Ireland.

Georgia O’Keeffe Paints Paradise at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com. Georgia O’Keeffe Paints Paradise is an hour-long chamber musical written by Tom Dunn and William Ogmundson based on a trip O’Keeffe made to Hawaii just before WWII.

The Met Live in HD presents La Fille Du Regiment at Capitol Center for the Arts on Saturday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $26 plus fees at ccanh.com. Donizetti’s lively and graceful comedy of two young lovers who break down the social barriers between the military and polite society.

Bolshoi Ballet in HD presents La Bayadere at Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com. The temple dancer Nikiya and the warrior Solor fall deeply in love, igniting heated passions and murderous intrigues when the Rajah and his daughter Gamzatti discover their forbidden love.

Movies at Red River

They Shall Not Grow Old (R/2018/129 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8:05

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8:05

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8:05

Green Book (PG-13/2018/130 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25

Cold War (R/2018/89 min.)

Tuesday: 8

Thursday: 8

Oscar Nominated Shorts – Animated (NR/2018/75 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

Oscar Nominated Shorts – Live Action (NR/2018/108 min.)

Wednesday: 7:10

Thursday: 7:10

Oscar Nominated Shorts – Documentary (NR/2018/137 min.)

Tuesday: 7:10

All movie times are p.m.

