City Manager’s Newsletter: Concord Reads, golf tips, last call for skating and more

Last Friday, the city’s public information officer, Stefanie Breton, sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter. The letter was too long to print in its entirety here, but you can access the full version at concordnh.gov by clicking the “Newsletter” button on the homepage.

Library announces title, schedule for Concord Reads

This year’s selection for Concord Reads, the annual citywide literary event organized by Concord Public Library and community partners, is Ghost of the Innocent Man: A True Story of Trial and Redemption by New Hampshire native Benjamin Rachlin. Rachlin will be at Red River Theatres on May 2 at 7 p.m.

Ghost of the Innocent Man tells the heart-wrenching story of an innocent man’s 25 years in prison and a relentless champion’s efforts to prove his innocence. Wrought with examples of the shortcomings of the country’s criminal justice system, the story is also suffused with hope and the possibility of meaningful reform as it follows the efforts of the people working to change the system.

With an overarching theme of the roles of race and class in wrongful conviction, this title is sure to spark engaging and important conversation in the Concord community.

During the event at Red River, Rachlin will give a presentation on his writing process followed by a Q&A session hosted by Peter Biello of New Hampshire Public Radio and host of The Bookshelf.

This year, Concord Reads programming will kick off with a wrongful conviction-themed panel discussion at NHTI’s Grappone Hall, Room 301, on March 13 at 7 p.m. The panel, which will be moderated by Jason Moon of NHPR and host of the Bear Brook podcast, will consist of Cynthia Mousseau, N.H. Staff Attorney for the New England Innocence Project; Sean Ellis; who was incarcerated for 21 years before being exonerated with the help of his attorneys; Gilles Bissonnette, Legal Director at ACLU-NH; and Don Topham, a Hillsborough County Assistant Attorney.

To find out more about Concord Reads, Ghost of the Innocent Man and this year’s slate of programming, visit the Concord Reads website at concordpubliclibrary.net/concordreads, or contact Nicole Schulze at nschulze@concordnh.gov. You can also check the book out from the library and its branches.

PGA professional tip of the week

Every once in a while, you’re going to hit a great shot into the green and have a few feet left for birdie. It’s a double-edged sword: exciting that you’ve hit such a nice shot, but that upcoming putt is terrifying and can feel easy to miss.

If it’s going to go in, the ball needs to start on the right line. To do that, think of the back palm like a second putter face. Your back palm needs to look in the direction of the hole, because it’s determining the direction of the putter face. If you can keep that palm on the right line, you’re going to keep your putter face square and on the right line, so your ball is going to roll on the right line, too.

Grip pressure is also key to consistency in the putting stroke. Our grip can be firm or light but never tight. Matching the pressure of your hands to the rhythm of your putting stroke will help more putts fall.

Last call for ice skating at Everett

Ice season at Everett Arena is almost over! This Sunday, March 3, will be the last Sunday ice skating session of the season. Weekday skating sessions will continue through March 15. Skating hours are 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $5 (free for ages 3 and under) and skate rentals are available at the Pro Shop for $5.

Adult stick practice (ages 14 and up) continues Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. through March 15. Admission is $10 (free entry for goalies). Helmet and gloves are required (full equipment recommended). The Pro Shop is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the ice season. Sharpen your skates at the Pro Shop for only $6! Find more information at concordnh.gov/skating.

Stefanie Breton

Related Posts