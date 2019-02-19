Bulletin Board: ‘Monitor’ to host domestic violence seminar

‘Monitor,’ Woman’s Club to host talk

The Concord Monitor and Woman’s Club of Concord will host a community discussion Tuesday (Feb. 19) about domestic violence in New Hampshire, its impact on families, and possible solutions.

One aspect of the discussion will examine the newspaper’s role in publishing the stories; another will feature a moderated conversation with a panel of experts.

Panelists will include:

Scott Hampton, clinical psychologist and founder of Ending the Violence

Paula Kelley-Wall, director of the Crisis Center for Central New Hampshire in Concord

Concord Police Officer Laura Spaulding, who specializes in domestic violence

The discussion will be held at the Woman’s Club, 44 Pleasant St., Concord, on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at news@cmonitor.com.

The entire four-day series, “Fighting Back: Confronting Domestic Violence in New Hampshire,” can be found at concordmonitor.com/domesticviolence.

Jon Van Fleet

Goldman Sachs info session

NHTI and its community partners will host a free information session on Tuesday (Feb. 19) for New Hampshire businesses to learn about the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business program helps Granite State entrepreneurs gain access to tools and knowledge to grow their businesses. In professional workshops delivered in person and online, business owners learn from some of the brightest minds in the business, familiarize themselves with new ways to access financial capital and build a powerful network of professional support.

To be eligible to apply, businesses have to have been in business for at least two years, have at least $100,000 in revenue, and have at least two employees (including the business owner). Businesses of all types and across all industries are encouraged to apply. Deadline for businesses to apply for the next session is March 11.

“We feel that this information session is a great opportunity for NHTI to provide Granite State entrepreneurs information and resources to access quality training that will help them prosper and grow,” said Lisa Stockwell, NHTI’s Business Training Center Coordinator.

The information session will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Kimball House, 44 S. Main St. in Concord. Light refreshments will be provided and a cash bar will be available. RSVPs to Lisa Stockwell at lstockwell@ccsnh.edu or 271-4422 are encouraged, but not required.

For more information about Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program, visit 10ksbapply.com/newhampshire. For more information about NHTI, visit nhti.edu.

Lisa Stockwell

Sheehan at Wings of Knowledge

On Tuesday (Feb. 19) at 6 p.m., NHTI presents the next event in its Wings of Knowledge lecture series for the 2018-19 academic year. In honor of National Engineers Week, Wings presents N.H. Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan, who will speak on “Emerging Technologies and Transportation Innovation.”

Sworn in as the commissioner on Oct. 19, 2015, Sheehan oversees a $650 million state agency of over 1,600 employees dedicated to providing safe and efficient transportation systems. Sheehan brings both transportation engineering and management experience in projects and programs to her role as commissioner. In her years as a dedicated public employee, she has worked as a resident engineer in bridge maintenance and as a project manager with a record of delivering contracts on time and on budget. She has extensive experience in asset and performance management.

This event is co-sponsored by the NHTI Architectural Engineering Club. Refreshments provided by the Campus Activities Board and Student Senate. One professional development hour will be awarded for attending this event.

Stephen Ambra

Capital Area Memory Café to meet Wednesday

The Capital Area Memory Café for memory-impaired individuals and their family members will be held Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway. The Memory Café is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. This month is our “Café Chat.”

Enjoy an opportunity to socialize and build relationships with others who have memory impairment. Family members can speak with healthcare professionals and learn more about resources while their loved ones are engaged in meaningful and supervised activity in a relaxed home-like environment.

The Capital Area Memory Café is a collaboration of Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord, and Granite Ledges of Concord. Underwriting is generously provided by Merrimack County Savings Bank.

Cafes are free and no registration is required. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 230-5673 or email Jennifer.Brechtel@crvna.org.

Andrew Morse

Escape Room offers beta testing

Escape Room Concord is now in Beta Test mode for Escape the Library Part 2 – The Lion’s Den.

Those interested should visit the website, escaperoomconcordnh.com, and click on Book Now. There is a tab called GAMES and a tab called BETA TESTING. Click on that beta test tab and choose a date and time for your game. Beta Testing means that some elements are still being worked out, such as game flow.

There is no charge to play.

We are planning on opening the bookings for the real game starting on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Escape Room Concord

Discovery Center open for February vacation

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day for February vacation, from Friday through March 3. Visitors to the Discovery Center during the vacation weeks will be able to explore the science galleries, engage in a variety of science and engineering activities, and choose from five different planetarium shows each day – including The Little Star that Could, Life under The Arctic Sky, Black Holes, Tonight’s Sky and Wildest Weather in the Solar System.

The McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center features 21st-century interactive exhibits on aviation, astronomy, Earth and space sciences, an all-digital, full-dome planetarium and a wide variety of science, technology, and engineering and mathematics programs. The engaging, robust educational programs are geared toward families, teens, seniors, students, community groups and lifelong learners. For more information, visit starhop.com.

Jeanne Gerulskis

Concord Hospital Trust taking scholarship apps

Concord Hospital Trust, the philanthropic arm of the hospital, is now accepting applications for 2019 funding through the Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Fund for nursing and allied health students.

The fund, part of the trust’s endowments, was made possible by the generosity of Concord Hospital’s many benefactors, both past and present. Their vision was to inspire and enable students to pursue careers in the nursing and allied healthcare professions to enrich their lives, while ensuring the continued availability of quality health care to the Greater Concord community.

The Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Committee, a volunteer subcommittee of the trust’s Stewardship Committee, has developed scholarship eligibility guidelines and will make decisions on fund awards. With approximately $35,000 awarded annually, scholarships typically range from $1,000 to $3,000.

Scholarships are awarded based on financial need, academic merit, personal character and other criteria. Students who have lived within Concord Hospital’s primary service area for more than one year or who graduated from a high school within the service area, or who are employed by Concord Hospital, are eligible to apply. The application is available on Concord Hospital Trust’s website, ch-trust.org. All applications must be received or postmarked by April 30. Award decisions will be completed by June.

For more information about the scholarship fund, the eligibility requirements or to apply, visit ch-trust.org or contact the Concord Hospital Trust office at 227-7000, ext. 5209.

Jennifer Dearborn

