Entertainment: Get ready to laugh all over Concord all week long

The Sound of Music will be performed at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Courtesy of Capitol Center for the Arts Jam band moe. will play at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday. Courtesy of Capitol Center for the Arts

It’s a pretty good week ahead on the entertainment front around here, with the strange exception of Friday night, which apparently has just two shows. Something tells me venues and/or performers have slacked off in their postings this past week.

At least there’s all kinds of comedy coming to the city, plus jam band superheroes moe. are coming to the Cap Center on Thursday, so who needs Friday anyway?

Music

Tuesday

Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m., sign-ups start at 6.

Thursday

Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Andrew North + The Rangers at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Ken Budka at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Arthur James at Common Man at 7 p.m.

moe. at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Friday

Music Out of the ‘Box presents Adam Levin Duo at Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17 at hatboxnh.com.

The Sequoias and Andrew of the North at True Brew Barista at 9 p.m.

Saturday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

And Laliotis Acoustic Band at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Fiesta Melon at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Stray Dog at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Jordan Tirell-Wysocki Trio at NEC Concord at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra’s All-Beethoven concert at Concord City Auditorium at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 at Gibson’s Bookstore, the UPS Store and at the door; accompanying children get in free.

Monday

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater/Comedy

The Sound of Music at Capitol Center for the Arts on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45-$110 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Best of Boston Comedy with Kevin Lee, Mark Scalia, Drew Dunn and Pat Napoli at Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19-$23 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17 at hatboxnh.com. Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City.

Boggis Comedy Presents at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17 at hatboxnh.com.

Women Who Move America at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-$17 at hatboxnh.com. Women Who Move America will take the audience on an exploration of the unique challenges facing women throughout history.

National Theatre Live in HD presents The Tragedy of King Richard the Second at Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Movies at Red River

Cold War (R/2018/89 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 8

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45

Thursday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45

Green Book (PG-134/2018/130 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:25, 8

Oscar Nominted Shorts – Animated (NR/2018/75 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:35

Thursday: 2:10, 5:35

Oscar Nominated Shorts – Live Action (NR/2018/108 min.)

Wednesday: 7:10

Thursday: 7:10

Oscar Nominated Shorts – Documenatry (NR/2018/137 min.)

Tuesday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

