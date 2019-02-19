Concord Crush youth travel lacrosse league celebrates 10 years

Emma Sisti (left), coach of the U10 boys' team, and Ella Doherty, a high school senior, lead a group of youth lacrosse players in a drill during a practice for Concord Crush youth lacrosse at the Seacoast United Concord Indoor Facility last week. JON BODELL / Insider staff Scott Daniels, founder of Concord Crush, leads a practice at the Seacoast United Concord Indoor Facility last week. JON BODELL / Insider staff

Sports are a valuable and important resource for kids. Being part of a team teaches cooperation, determination, working for those around you, and how to deal with both victory and defeat. Plus, sports provide a healthy way to release some energy and get some exercise, not to mention make some friends.

For Concord Crush, the youth travel lacrosse league, this tradition has been running for 10 years now.

“That sort of snuck up on us,” said Eaton Tarbell, president of the league. “We’re having so much fun.”

2019 does indeed mark 10 years since Concord Crush first came into existence. While there’s no specific party or big-time celebration planned to commemorate the milestone, Tarbell and league founder Scott Daniels are just as excited as ever about starting a new season for the 10th time. There may even be a little surprise worked into a high school lacrosse game this year, but we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves.

When contacted by Mike Pelletier, whose daughters have been in the Crush league for a couple years, about Concord Crush starting its 10th season, it dawned on me that I never knew anything at all about the league, and it looked like the Insider had never reported on it. That’s why the decision was made to check this league out firsthand and relay that information to all of you prospective players and parents of prospective players out there.

The league takes kids from first grade all the way up through eighth grade, with divisions for 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under and 14 and under, with boys and girls separated in their own divisions. Kids in first- through fourth-grades can participate in Winter Clinic, which is a fairly informal, noncompetitive instructional league. This is for the youngest of kids who might have an interest in the game and want to learn basics such as how to hold the stick, how to pass, how to defend and how to shoot.

I dropped by the Seacoast United Concord Indoor Facility – the indoor sports complex at the Concord Center on Ferry Street – last week to check out some of the Winter Clinic action followed by some practice sessions with some of the older kids. Winter Clinic sessions are held Monday nights through March 11. While Winter Clinic sessions started Jan. 21, there’s still time to sign up if anyone is interested. This clinic isn’t just for those who have never played – kids who have played the game and who have a little more of an understanding of it are still welcome to sign up and get some work in before the season starts.

The regular season begins April 7, and the league needs to have a very good idea of how many players there will be by Feb. 24 – that’s this Sunday. Anyone interested in playing should get on the ball right away to make sure you’ll have a spot on a team somewhere. All you have to do is go to concordcrush.com and click the “Register Now” button on the right side of the page.

You can sign up for “regular” Concord Crush (kids in grades 1 through 9 during the 2018-19 school year) for $150 base cost or Little Crush, for kids in pre-K to first grade as of the 2018-19 school year, for $30 base cost. For Little Crush, all equipment will be provided; for the older groups, you’ll need your own equipment. Every child will also need a current U.S. Lacrosse (the national governing body of the sport) membership number to register. If you don’t have one, go to uslacrosse.org/membership to get one.

The league is its own nonprofit – it isn’t part of the school district or Concord Parks and Recreation, though Crush does have a good relationship with Parks and Rec.

“We work with Parks and Rec for sign-ups and fields,” Eaton said. “David Gill (Parks and Rec director) is a huge supporter.”

The instructors don’t get paid, and all the money goes back into the community. This isn’t really a money-making venture as much as it is a way to teach the game to the next generation and grow the sport’s popularity.

The indoor sports complex is used for practices and clinics, and the games are played at Memorial Field – the home games, that is. The other half of the schedule is road games. They won’t travel to Pittsburg or anything like that, but it’s not uncommon for the Crush to visit the Seacoast, Manchester or Plymouth for games.

Team placement varies depending on gender, age and skill level. The league makes every effort to pair athletes with comparable competition – it’s no fun when you’re the only kid on the team who can’t catch a pass or pick up a ground ball. The aim is to keep the games competitive, so the league wants to put athletes with similar skill levels together.

“We’ve never cut anybody,” Daniels said.

At the end of the day, whether your kid is looking to one day earn a college scholarship for lacrosse or is just looking to do something fun with his friends, everyone can fit in with Concord Crush.

“It’s a good way to make kids enjoy playing the game,” Eaton said.

For more info, go to concordcrush.com or reach Daniels at scottdaniels08@gmail.com or 545-4104.

