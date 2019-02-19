Blast From the Past: Recalling the city’s first Arbor Day celebration

This photo of a giant Webster elm in Concord was taken on Arbor Day (April 27) in 1910. Courtesy of N.H. Historical Society

As citizens of Concord, we have always loved our serene habitat and the many trees that surround us, especially as they begin to flourish each spring. With the upcoming Arbor Day celebration arriving in this spring, I was inspired to share a little piece of “tree history” with each of you, the true meaning behind the many beautiful trees in Concord.

The term “memorial tree” was quite common at the start of the 1900s and gained popularity quickly when the First World War ended in November 1918. With thoughts of our nation, the many people that lived in Concord turned to the task of finding a proper way to honor those who had fallen for the cause of world freedom. Each community around our great nation turned to planting trees as a form of tribute to our soldiers and held many ceremonies in their towns. Right here in Concord, we celebrated with a parade and ceremonial shovels as the first hole was set for the very first memorial tree. Many people around the country along with their respective organizations took up the idea, and the secretary of agriculture actually addressed a letter to the governors of each state suggesting that all participate.

There were thousands of memorial tree plantings made around the country, and hundreds more in Concord. Each year single trees were planted in memory of individuals, along streets and highways, recreational parks and community grounds. Many were honored and groves were planted to further honor patriotic and civic organizations and mark historic locations around our great city.

You see, people wanted to forget the great sadness that descended on our little city back in November 1918. Many men and women never returned after leaving the train depot in Concord. That last farewell with their loved ones, as difficult as it was, could perhaps become a little more bearable, with shovel in hand and kind thoughts in the heart as they planted that elm or oak tree in solemn memory in Concord – a memorial tree for those fallen during the war.

As you travel in our city and enjoy the serenity of a mature tree, you might be in the presence of a living memorial that was planted in memory of a soldier that perished on the battlefield in France. This is what Arbor Day meant to our ancestors here in Concord over a hundred years ago in April 1918.

