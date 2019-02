Shaker Shades by Alison Palizzolo. Beyond the Furthest Star by Alison Palizzolo. Shaker Shades II by Alison Palizzolo. Mica and Mint by Alison Palizzolo. Unbalanced by Alison Palizzolo. Summer's Send-Off by Alison Palizzolo. Shaker Moves and Hues by Alison Palizzolo. January Sunrise by Alison Palizzolo.

Artist Alison Palizzolo’s exhibit “Pushing the Envelope” is on display at the NHTI library through Feb. 28. The gallery is open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. It is not open Saturdays.

